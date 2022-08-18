‘She-Hulk’: Why Jennifer Walters Looks Familiar

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new hero, even though she wants nothing to do with the superhero world. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere on Disney+ introduces Jennifer Walters to viewers and explains how she gained her Hulk powers. But who plays Jen in the Marvel series? And where have fans seen her before?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1, “A Normal Amount of Rage.”]

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in ‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her thirties who accidentally gains Hulk powers after a freak accident.

In the premiere, Jennifer is on a road trip with her cousin Bruce Banner, who is still recovering from using the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame, when a Sakaaran spaceship forces their car off the road. Bruce is wearing a device that keeps him in his human form, so he starts to bleed from his wounds. His blood contaminates Jennifer, who is also injured, and she turns into a Hulk.

Jennifer later joins Bruce at his secret lab in Mexico, where he tries to teach her about being a Hulk. However, she seems to adapt to her new lifestyle much quicker than Bruce when he first became Hulk. So after a fight, Jennifer convinces Bruce that she can return to her lawyer life. But in the courtroom one day, Jennifer has to “Hulk-out” when Titania causes a scene.

Jennifer Walters’s life in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is going to get a lot more complicated.

What else has Tatiana Maslany been in?

Before playing Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany is widely known for portraying multiple characters in Orphan Black. She was the show’s star as she played numerous clones, including Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, and Rachel Duncan, throughout its five seasons.

Maslany earned three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Orphan Black, and she won the category in 2016.

The actor has also appeared in other television shows such as Parks and Recreation, Heartland, Perry Mason, and BoJack Horseman.

In the world of film, fans might have seen Maslany in Diary of the Dead, The Vow, The Other Half, Stronger, or Destroyer.

The actor previews Jennifer Walters’ journey in ‘She-Hulk’

During an interview with Hypebeast, Tatiana Maslany discussed her transformation as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and what the future holds for her.

“It’s exciting because She-Hulk has existed in the comics since the ’80s but has never really been seen,” the actor shared. “Her story hasn’t been told yet. So I’m very excited for people to see her and how that irreverent humor in her comics exists in this TV show. It’s wild to be a superhero. But I feel very similar to Jennifer Walters, where I can’t totally wrap my head around the idea. It’s a cool conflict.”

As for the future, Maslany couldn’t reveal much. She said, “If I knew, I would tell you, but I truly don’t! Like Kevin Feige said in Hall H, some of the shows will exist in their own pocket, and others are part of the wider universe. I don’t know, but we got a lot of cameos, though, so I could be portaling to another movie. Who knows!”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, airs Thursdays on Disney+.

