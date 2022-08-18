‘She-Hulk’: Who Plays Titania? Here’s Why She Looks Familiar

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost over, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be one of the phase’s final Disney+ series. As is mostly the case with Phase 4, She-Hulk introduces new heroes and villains to this universe, including Titania. The newcomer will cause much trouble for Jennifer Walters in the series, but who plays the villain? And where have fans seen her before?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1, “A Normal Amount of Rage.”]

Jameela Jamil | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jameela Jamil plays Titania in ‘She-Hulk’

Titania, played by Jameela Jamil, makes her MCU debut in the final moments of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere.

As Jennifer comes to terms with her new reality as a Hulk, she is determined that it won’t affect her life as a lawyer. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Yes, Jennifer has adapted to being a Hulk infinitely better than her cousin Bruce Banner. However, once her blood got contaminated by Bruce’s blood, she was thrust into the superhero way of life.

On Jennifer’s first day back after the accident in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Titania interrupts her in the courtroom. The superpowered social media influencer bursts into the room and starts attacking. Encouraged by her friend Nikki, Jennifer “Hulks-out” and takes care of Titania. It’s unclear how Titania’s story will unravel in the series, but she will undoubtedly continue to butt heads with her rival, She-Hulk.

What other shows and films has Jameela Jamil been in?

Before starring as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jameela Jamil famously played Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place on NBC for four seasons.

The fantasy comedy series created by Michael Schur was Jamil’s breakout role after she moved to Los Angeles from England. The actor was a part of the main cast throughout the series run, and Tahani was a fan favorite among The Good Place viewers.

Before moving to the United States, Jamil was a host at Channel 4 in England. She also hosted The Official Chart on BBC Radio 1.

Jamil has appeared in television shows such as The Misery Index and Legendary. And she has starred in a few films, including How to Build a Girl, Marry Me, and DC League of Super-Pets.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star is also known for her activism. In March 2018, Jamil created an Instagram account titled “I Weigh,” which focuses on body positivity.

The actor teases Titania’s role in ‘She-Hulk’

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jameela Jamil discussed her stunts as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“[There are] lots of big, fun fights [for Titania],” the actor teased. “For them to teach me jiu-jitsu and kickboxing and kung fu and how to fight in a harness in the sky — I tried to talk them out of it when they gave me the role. But I’ve run away from the auditions for years and had to be talked into giving this a chance. Because I love Marvel and respect Marvel so much, I was afraid of letting down the fan base. That’s my biggest fear.”

Jamil added, “Finally, they talked me into it, and I think there was something about the pandemic that made me realize — as with a lot of people — ‘Oh, wow, life is so short, and we just have to grab every opportunity to live a new experience we can.’ I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll die doing all of these stunts.’ (Laughs.) But it gave me this renewed sense of adventure that made me want to try my best.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Jameela Jamil as Titania, airs Thursdays on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’: Why Jennifer Walters Looks Familiar