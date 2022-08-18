When Does ‘She-Hulk’ Take Place in the MCU?

There are now two Hulks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tatiana Maslany will make her MCU debut as Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. But before the series premieres, it’s important to know precisely when the Phase 4 show takes place in the MCU.

‘She-Hulk’ introduces a new hero to the MCU

Bruce Banner is one of the original heroes of the MCU, but 12 years after his introduction, it’s time for his cousin to step into the spotlight in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The latest Marvel Disney+ show will focus on Jennifer Walters, who gains Hulk powers following a freak accident where she gets cross-contaminated with Bruce’s blood. Unfortunately for Jennifer, she wants nothing to do with the superhero life. She’s just an average lawyer in her thirties struggling with dating.

Marvel describes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the MCU’s first comedy series. And based on the early reviews and trailers, they hit the nail on the head.

Where does ‘She-Hulk’ fall on the MCU timeline?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will feature cameos from multiple established MCU characters, including Bruce Banner, Wong, and Abomination. Since Bruce was last seen in a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene, Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Abomination in Shang-Chi, where does that place She-Hulk in the MCU timeline? Thankfully, creator and head writer Jessica Gao has the answer.

“[She-Hulk is set] not too far [after Shang-Chi],” Gao told TVLine. “It’s not, like, years later. It’s a relatively short amount of time.”

Based on the MCU timeline on Disney+, Shang-Chi takes place directly after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and before Eternals. Following Eternals is Doctor Strange 2, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. So somewhere in that mix lies She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The ‘She-Hulk’ cast tease Jennifer Walters’ future

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo discussed which of their characters was the superior Hulk in the MCU.

“It’s kind of a toss-up a little bit — maybe him a little bit more,” Ruffalo declared. But Maslany interjected, “And maybe her a little more — sometimes it’s more her, mostly.”

She continued, “There’s a bias. There’s a slight bias. ‘Remember whose show this is’ — she says [that] in the show. I added that line because people were too interested in Mark, and I was, ‘No, we need to steer it back.'”

Maslany also joked that Ruffalo should “give her one year” of being the main Hulk in the MCU. He responded, “All right, you can have a year. No, she’s in now. There’s not going to be another Avengers without her.” Maslany seemed taken aback by her co-star’s comment, but Ruffalo doubled down and said, “That’s what I’m hearing.” Ruffalo isn’t exactly known for his expert secret-keeping.

According to Ruffalo, Jennifer Walters has a bright future ahead of her in the MCU following She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Perhaps she’ll even be in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, Aug. 18, on Disney+.

