‘She-Hulk’: Will Every Episode Have a Post-Credits Scene?

A Marvel Cinematic Universe project wouldn’t be complete without at least one post-credits scene, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is no exception. The first episode of the Marvel Disney+ series featured a hilarious extra sequence that fans can’t stop talking about. But can viewers expect to see more end-credits scenes in future episodes?

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 1 features a post-credits scene

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, is on a road trip with her cousin Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, when she accidentally gets her Hulk powers. A Sakaaran spaceship forces their car off the road, and Jennifer’s blood gets contaminated with Bruce’s. But before the accident, the two cousins are having a debate over Steve Rogers’ virginity.

Jennifer theorizes that Captain America never had time to have sex. She tells Bruce, “Obviously, Captain America was a virgin,” right before the car accident.

Although Jennifer and Bruce become quite busy with training, fans discover in a She-Hulk post-credits scene that the debate over Cap’s virginity isn’t over.

On one late night in Mexico, Jennifer feigns being drunk and says, “It’s just so sad. Steve Rogers did so much for his country, and he never got to experience sex. Did you see that a**? Like, that a** did not deserve to die a virgin. It’s like so sad.”

Fed up, Bruce confesses, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.” Jennifer stops pretending to be drunk and celebrates her victory. She says, “Yes! I knew it. Captain America f—!”

‘She-Hulk’ writer teases future post-credits scenes

Following the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, creator and head writer Jessica Gao spoke with TVLine about the show’s post-credits scenes.

Revealing that Steve Rogers wasn’t a virgin “was the prime directive of my life,” she shared. “I’m so happy and proud that we got to answer that question. And I’m also just so happy and proud that we managed to let Jen make the big proclamation that she makes.”

Gao confirmed that “most” of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s nine episodes have post-credits scenes. However, the first one is her favorite “because that was actually meant to be the very last tag of the entire season. The season was going to close out with that tag. But you got it upfront. You didn’t have to wait for it.”

Chris Evans reveals his reaction to the first episode’s end-credits

After fans watched the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, many shared their delight over its post-credits scene. And Captain America himself — Chris Evans — reacted to his character’s virginity status on Twitter.

The actor posted a series of laughing and lips-sealed emojis on the social media platform. And Mark Ruffalo replied, “Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney+.

