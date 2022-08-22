‘She-Hulk’ Writer Teases the Marvel Series Is ‘Very Sex Positive’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is venturing into NSFW territory with its latest Disney+ series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins by talking about the sex life of one of the six original Avengers, much to fans’ delight. And according to the show’s creator, She-Hulk will continue exploring the “horny” side of the MCU.

‘She-Hulk’ creator explains how the series approaches sex

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator and head writer Jessica Gao opened up about the show’s approach to sex.

“I’ve been saying repeatedly that we are a very horny-forward show,” Gao said. “We’re just all very sex positive, and so this is a very sex positive show. And we don’t want it to feel like a taboo because this show is supposed to be a well-rounded, realistic portrait of a woman’s life — a single, 30-something-year-old woman — and sex is a part of everyone’s life. It is basic biology.”

She continued, “It is a very normal, healthy part of human beings. We didn’t want to feel like we’re going to paint a picture of this woman’s life, but not that part.”

“In Marvel movies, they have other things to worry about — they’re trying to save the world, they’re trying to save the fate of humanity, so there’s not a lot of time to then be like, ‘But also, what’s happening in the apps?’ for them,” Gao explained. “But on our show, because it is showing her daily life, the universe isn’t at stake, so that is something that we really wanted to make sure that we focused on. The entire show isn’t just about her dating, but it is an aspect of her life.”

Fans should expect to see and hear a lot about Jennifer Walters’ sex life in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Although she sometimes turns into a giant green monster, Jen is just like any other 30-year-old single woman.

The cast reveals ‘She-Hulk’ is ‘the horniest Marvel show yet’

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast touched upon the show’s openness to sex.

“Jessica [Gao] and I always talk about how the moments when Jen is horny are our favorite things,” Tatiana Maslany shared. “I also had a friend who said he’d never related to a superhero before he saw She-Hulk be horny for fries in the trailer, and I was like, ‘Yeah, same.'”

Ginger Gonzaga added, “I didn’t know it was going to be the horniest Marvel show yet. But I’m honored to be on a show that’s saying so much about women in society and self-awareness; that just feels perfect. You don’t get to see superheroes doing the embarrassing parts of being a person, like seeing if someone will love you. Good God, is there anything worse? It’s fun to watch that.”

She continued, “That is such a weird part of human life, trying to find partnership. It’s so embarrassing, and it’s endlessly funny, especially when the person happens to be six foot seven. And green.”

The first ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene is about sex

The MCU is known for its post-credits scenes, and She-Hulk‘s first one stays true to its comedic tone by discussing the sex life of Steve Rogers.

During the first episode, Jennifer presents her theory that Captain America was a virgin while in the car with her cousin Bruce Banner. Bruce, who, of course, was Cap’s friend, was hesitant to share personal details.

But in the post-credits scene, when he believes that Jennifer is drunk, Bruce admits that Steve lost his virginity in 1943 on the USO tour. Jennifer, who is actually sober, celebrates and says, “Yes! I knew it! Captain America f—!”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney+.

