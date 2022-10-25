7 Shows to Binge on Netflix Now That ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Is Over

Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores has come to an end. While fans have had to say goodbye to the O’Brien family, we’ve rounded up this list of seven shows that have similar vibes. Even better, all of them are streaming on Netflix.

‘From Scratch’

‘From Scratch’ | Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2022

Zoe Saldaña stars in From Scratch, a new, eight-episode Netflix miniseries based on a memoir by Tembi Locke. Saldaña plays Amy, who falls for a Sicilian chef named Lino. The two marry and have a child, but tragedy strikes and Amy must figure out how to move forward after a devastating loss. Make sure you have plenty of Kleenex if you plan on binge-watching this one.

‘Heartland’

Ready to really commit yourself to a TV show? Check out the long-running Canadian series Heartland (16 seasons so far, 14 of which are currently on Netflix). This heartwarming family drama follows the lives of sisters Amy (Amber Marshall) and Lou (Michelle Morgan), who live on their family’s ranch in Alberta.

‘Sweet Magnolias’

Chesapeake Shores is based on a series of books by Sherryl Woods. Woods is also the author of the Sweet Magnolias novels, which inspired the Netflix series of the same name. It follows three best friends – Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) – as they navigate life and love in a small Southern town. Two seasons of Sweet Magnolias are currently streaming, with a third on the way.

‘Virgin River’

‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

A woman named Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) flees Los Angeles after a personal tragedy and moves to the small town of Virgin River, where she takes a job working as a nurse and midwife for the local doctor. She also begins a new relationship with Jack (Martin Henderson), a former Marine and owner of the town’s most popular watering hole. Four seasons streaming on Netflix, and season 5 is currently filming.

‘Good Witch’

All seven seasons of Hallmark’s Good Witch are currently streaming on Netflix. The show – which is an extension of the Hallmark movie series of the same name – follows Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) as she uses her mysterious powers to help those around her and unravel mysteries in the picturesque town of Middleton. Bailee Madison plays Cassie’s daughter Grace and James Denton plays Cassie’s husband Dr. Sam Radford.

‘Last Tango in Halifax’

Sally Wainwright, creator of Bafta award-winning Last Tango in Halifax, is made freewoman of Calderdale, where series is based: https://t.co/WzAEz19MNw pic.twitter.com/YCulfGswuM — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) March 12, 2020

If Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan’s (Barbara Niven) relationship was your favorite part of Chesapeake Shores, then you might enjoy Last Tango in Halifax. In this British series, a widow (Anne Reid) and widower (Derek Jacobi) who knew each other as teenagers reconnect in their 70s. They’re thrilled to have rediscovered love, but their families aren’t quite as enthusiastic. Four seasons are streaming on Netflix.

‘Ginny & Georgia’

‘Ginny & Georgia’ | COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

In this Gilmore Girls-esque show, a single mom named Georgia (Brianne Howey) moves to a small New England town with her two kids, including 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who is more mature than her 30-year-old mom. One season of Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix, with another in the works.

