5 Shows Like ‘Cobra Kai’ to Watch Next

The Cobra Kai series streaming on Netflix initially aired on YouTube. The Netflix series released some episodes of Season 5 on 9 September 2022. This series is one of Netflix’s longest-running live-action shows. It reunites stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in their roles as Johnny and Daniel.

The duo teamed up in season 4 to fight for the All Valley Karate Tournament against John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Sensei (Thomas Ian Griffith). But what happens next? As you wait to watch the action unfold in season 5, here are shows like Cobra Kai to keep you busy.

1. ‘Kung Fu’ (2021–present)

Kung Fu, a Chinese action drama, is one of the shows like Cobra Kai with martial arts themes you can enjoy watching on Roku. Like in Cobra Kai, where Johnny rescues a bullied kid from tormentors Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) uses her Kung Fu skills to help her neighborhood from thugs.

According to IMDb, Nicky Shen was a college student. Then, she left for China and learned martial arts for three years. Nicky manages to deal with deadly gangs in her San Francisco home before using the same skills to outsmart the assassins of her mentor.

2. ‘Hanna’ (2019–2021)

You can also watch Hanna on Netflix. It elaborates on the life of a teenage girl who doubles up as a cold-blooded killer. The 14-year-old girl lives with her father in the Polish wilderness because a CIA agent is looking for her. She doesn’t know what the outside world looks like but spends the better part of her life training to improve her fighting skills.

However, after discovering how to use deadly weapons, she has to run away from the U.S. government with her father. As Hanna grows, she gets to experience a real-world life where she undergoes heartbreak and drinks alcohol. Like Johnny and Daniel in Cobra Kai, Hanna faces rivals she needs to outsmart.

3. ‘Kickin’ It’ (2011–2015)

You will also love this family-friendly kid’s karate dojo in a strip mall. The story is based on O’Doherty’s childhood experience growing up on Long Island, New York. This series is featured on Disney XD.

With a similar martial art theme, Kickin’ It has many lessons about friendship and life, just like in Cobra Kai which revolves around friends and bullies. It features former Disney stars like Jason Earles acting in the role of Sensei “Rudy” while Leo Howard acts as “Jack.”

4. ‘Teen Wolf’ (2011–2017)

Teen Wolf on Netflix is a blend of comedy, teenage blues, and horror that will keep you glued to your screen. It features Tyler Posey, who acts as Scott McCall, a shy high school student who never participates in any lacrosse game.

This changes one night after he’s bitten by a werewolf in the woods while looking for the body of his friend Dylan O’Brien. He becomes a star player for his team but fights supernatural forces and demons while trying to make new friends and reunite old trusted friends. This plot is similar to Cobra Kai‘s, where Johnny and Daniel have to deal with the effects of their rivalry.

5. ‘All American’ (2018–present)

All American on Netflix also has an almost similar storyline to Cobra Kai. Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) leaves his home and family for Beverly Hills, which makes two separate worlds collide. The star football player struggles to adapt to his new environment but makes impressive moves on the field.

However, he encounters jealousy from teammates and finds himself in a serious love triangle, just as Johnny had issues with Kreese. It’s a true story based on Spencer Paysinger’s life as a football player.

