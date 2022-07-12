Silk Sonic: Everything You Need to Know About Anderson .Paak

Solk Sonic shook the music world with a blast from the past. The R&B duo released its debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12, 2021. An ode to funk, soul, pop, and hip-hop, the album received critical acclaim upon its release and four Grammy Awards in 2022, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the single “Leave the Door Open.” But here’s what fans need to know about half of Silk Sonic, Anderson .Paak.

Who is in Silk Sonic?

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Supergroups are nothing new in the music world. Silk Sonic fits right in line with that tradition. The duo pairs Bruno Mars with rapper Anderson .Paak.

Mars burst onto the music scene around 2010 and has since landed an impressive collection of hits. They include chart-toppers like “Grenade,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man,” and “That’s What I Like.” He also provided featured vocals on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.”

Though not as well known as Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has been releasing music for nearly as long as his bandmate. He dropped his first two mixtapes in 2012, followed by four studio albums. The most popular songs of his solo career include “Come Down,” “Bubblin’,” and “Tints,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Anderson .Paak has also worked with artists such as Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Mac Miller, The Game, and Busta Rhymes. But Silk Sonic already wildly elevated his profile, with “Leave the Door Open” his first number-one hit.

How did Anderson .Paak start his career?

Born in Oxnard, California, the rapper was born Brandon Paak Anderson before hitting it big in the music scene. He began producing music while still in high school but landed his big break when producer DJ Dahi gave him the chance to contribute some vocals for the legendary Dr. Dre. In the end, six tracks on Dre’s 2015 album, Compton, featured Anderson .Paak.

“I don’t feel like he’s been this involved with an artist since Eminem, and I think he missed that,” the rapper told The Guardian of his mentorship with Dr. Dre. “It was a learning process for both of us because we both want a lot of control.”

Soon after, Anderson .Paak had the opportunity to bring his signature fusion of funk, soul, jazz, and hip-hop to other artists as well.

What’s next for Anderson .Paak?

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak share a similarly broad range of musical interests, so it makes sense why Silk Sonic would work so well. The duo’s first album has earned near-universal acclaim, and the success of its singles — including “Skate” and “Smokin’ Out the Window” — are testaments to how Silk Sonic’s throwback-heavy sound is a breath of fresh air in today’s market.

After completing a limited Las Vegas residency in May, the duo announced additional dates in August. However, the two haven’t yet mentioned a second Silk Sonic album. Beyond that, the rapper is busy forming a new record label, thanks to a deal with Universal Music Group. He also joined Dr. Dre and company onstage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, where he performed drums for Eminem.

