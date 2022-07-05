Simu Liu Is Officially ARMY — The Marvel Star Reveals His BTS ‘Bias’

Between tweeting the lyrics to “MIC Drop” and naming his BTS bias, ARMYs are pretty sure Simu Liu is a fan of this K-pop group. Here’s what the Marvel star said about the “heart and soul” of BTS.

‘Shang-Chi’ star, Simu Liu, is a member of the BTS ARMY

Simu Liu speaks at the 2022 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starred Liu — an actor, author, and unapologetic member of the BTS ARMY.

During the 2018 Kim’s Convenience days, cast members were asked if they like BTS. Liu responded with, “Everyday we vibin’/ mic drop BAM.”

Simu Liu’s BTS bias is RM

While speaking on stage with Jason Y, Liu was asked about his favorite BTS member. The actor was ready with the reasoning behind his bias.

“My bias is Rap Monster,” Liu said, clarifying that he meant RM. “I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group.”

In addition to being a dancer, songwriter, rapper, and producer for BTS, RM also functions as the unofficial translator for the group. He sometimes speaks on behalf of other members while abroad, even giving a speech at the United Nations during the “Love Yourself” era.

“The White House!” He continued, “He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well. I mean what’s not to love?”

One fan noticed that he called the rapper by his first stage name, meaning that he’s been an ARMY since 2018 — or earlier. Around that time, the BTS member changed his stage name to RM, saying it better represented who he is.

Other celebrities with RM as their BTS bias

Liu isn’t the only celebrity who named RM as their BTS bias. During one 2021 interview with Gossip Bae, Bella Poarch was asked about her celebrity crush, to which she responded, “yeah, so I have a crush on one of the members of BTS. I’m not going to name which one.”

She later confirmed her love for RM, even posting an edited TikTok of herself and the BTS rapper on a beach. John Cena is officially ARMY, even mentioning J-Hope and RM as his favorite members while on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I love what this band has done because they’re this massively popular thing. They’ve been so globally popular for so long, I was like, ‘OK, I should probably know about this,’” Cena said. “…There are rappers in that crew and they use on some of their Intro tracks, bookend tracks, they use… boom-bap beats and they actually rap. I was like, ‘I kinda like this, it’s great.’”

