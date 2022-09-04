‘Sins of Our Mother’: Everything We Know About Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s Alleged Cult ‘Preparing a People’

Sins of Our Mother is the upcoming Netflix documentary that follows the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. In September 2019, Vallow’s children — Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17– disappeared, and the story garnered international media attention and scrutiny.

Vallow and her husband, Daybell, were members of an alleged “doomsday cult” called Preparing a People. And their extreme religious beliefs made the duo prime suspects in the disappearance of Vallow’s children. Here’s everything we know about the alleged cult known as Preparing a People.

Production still from ‘Sins of Our Mother’ | Netflix

The main subjects of ‘Sins of Our Mother’ claim they are ‘true Mormons’

According to the East Idaho News, Vallow and Daybell were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But they became affiliated with extreme fringe groups in Idaho that have beliefs contrary to what’s taught to modern Latter-day Saints congregations.

Chad was well-respected in the Rexburg, Idaho, area and described as a thoughtful and spiritual man by numerous locals, despite the fact his views may have been a bit to the extreme. When he was named a suspect in JJ and Tylee’s disappearance, everyone was shocked.

An insider shared that Vallow and Daybell were part of a group known as Preparing a People, and the duo claimed to be able to communicate with spirits because they are “true Mormons.” The group also believes that the world will soon come to an end, so they stockpile food and supplies.

A second insider called Jessica claimed that a “better term” for the alleged cult is “extremist group.” She said, “I think ‘cult’ is such a weird word because it doesn’t accurately describe what’s happening.”

Preparing for the second coming of Jesus Christ

The Preparing a People’s website says that the group’s mission is to “prepare the people of this earth for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.” Despite having no formal organization, they have attempted to distance themselves from Vallow and Daybell ever since their case drew media attention.

They insist they are not a cult or something people can join. Instead, they say they are a multimedia company that puts on a “series of lecture events focusing on self-reliance and personal preparation.”

Daybell attended different Preparing a People meetings, where like-minded people gathered to discuss religion, spirituality, and preparedness. But, one insider called Amber made it clear that Daybell didn’t have “a big group of followers in Eastern Idaho.”

“He just goes around to little groups and gives testimony, tells his story, and people believe in the visions he’s having,” Amber said.

Daybell often spoke at these events, teaching that people could be reincarnated, live multiple lives, and have “multiple mortal probations” on earth — a belief that is not taught in the Mormon Church.

“He was one of our best speakers, and people really trusted him, (but) Chad evidently had some strange ideas about things we didn’t know about,” a man named James said. “Occasionally, that happens, and when it does, you need to break with them.”

What are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s beliefs in “Sins Of Our Mother’?

Vallow and Daybell also hosted a variety of podcasts associated with Preparing a People, which have been removed from the website since their case made headlines. Daybell was the owner of Spring Creek Book Company, and he published books about his near-death experiences and the second coming of Jesus Christ.

As for Vallow, her beliefs were described in court documents filed amid her divorce from her former husband, Charles Vallow.

“Mother (Lori Vallow) has recently become infatuated, at times obsessive, about near-death experiences and spiritual visions. Mother has told Father (Charles Vallow) that she is sealed (eternally married) to the ancient Book of Mormon prophet Moroni and that she has lived numerous lives on numerous planets prior to this current life,” the document read.

The filing also shared that Vallow believes she is Joseph Smith’s natural grandmother, as well as a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 high priests who will “administer the everlasting gospel” at the end of the world. However, these beliefs were not shared by others in the group.

“I have no idea what Chad and Lori did in their spare time, but Preparing A People is not a cult,” James said. “It’s just LDS people that go to conferences.”

Sins of Our Mother premieres September 14 on Netflix.

