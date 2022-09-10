‘Sins Of Our Mother’: How Many Episodes is the Lori Vallow Documentary on Netflix?

The Netflix Lori Vallow documentary, Sins of Our Mother, gives viewers a complete timeline of events leading up to and after the discovery of Lori Vallow’s missing children, Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. To many, she’s known as the “Doomsday Mom,” who is part of an extreme fringe group of Mormons who felt the second coming of Jesus Christ was upon them. Whether or not you remember Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s moments in the news, the Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother is a quick binge, containing only three episodes.

What is ‘Sins of Our Mother’ about on Netflix?

Sins of Our Mother is the true story of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow’s disappearance, which led to the discovery of their deaths. Viewers might have heard about Lori when she and her husband, Chad Daybell, made national headlines in 2020. They refused to reveal the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ despite growing concern from family members.

10 months after the 7-year-old and 16-year-old were last seen, the police finally discovered their remains buried on Chad Daybell’s property. In the documentary, Lori’s only surviving son, Colby Ryan, details his mother’s involvement in the radical religious group. With the help of investigative reporters, police officer body cams, and forensic specialists, the series details Lori and Chad’s lives leading up to and after the death of the children.

How many episodes is ‘Sins of Our Mother’ about Lori Vallow?

Sins of Our Mother contains three episodes on Netflix in season 1. However, the documentary ends before Lori and Chad’s trial for the murders of Tylee, JJ, Lori’s fourth husband and Chad’s wife. Below is the complete episode guide for Sins of Our Mother.

Sins of Our Mother Episode 1, “The 144,000,” drops on Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET. In the first episode, Lori’s friends, family, and experts describe their feelings about her change from “doting mom” of three to “a believer in extreme apocalyptic ideology.” The runtime is 50 minutes.

Sins of Our Mother Episode 2, “Dark Spirits,” drops on Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET. The second episode details Lori’s strange behavior, which begins to alarm family members. It also introduces the chilling ranking system that Lori and Chad used to determine if individuals were light or dark spirits. The runtime is 50 minutes.

Sins of Our Mother Episode 3, “A Mother Knows,” drops on Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET. The last episode of the documentary details the investigation into Lori and Chad and what happened when the media became involved. Viewers finally discover what happened to Tylee and JJ. The runtime of the final episode is 39 minutes.

Will there be an episode 4 of ‘Sins of Our Mother’?

When Sins of Our Mother ends, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell await murder trial. The court date set for the trial is in January 2023. There’s currently no media news surrounding a continuation of the documentary when the trial unfolds. However, the director admits that the story is still unfolding.

“There’s a lot of information I feel we don’t have, and that’s not always the case with other stories I’ve done,” the director, Skye Borgman, explained to East Idaho News. “This is still a story in motion. I don’t even know if once the trial is concluded that this story will be concluded.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to Netflix for comment about more episodes. As of the publishing of this document, their press contact did not respond. Return to this article for updates and news about more Sins of Our Mother episodes.

Sins of Our Mother Episodes 1 to 3 are available for streaming on Sept. 14, 2022.

