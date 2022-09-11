‘Sins of Our Mother’ on Netflix: Where Is Lori Vallow Now in 2022?

Netflix’s latest documentary, Sins of Our Mother, gives insight into the life of Lori Vallow before, during, and after the disappearance and death of her two children, Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. It also details the disturbing turn of events and suspicious deaths of those around her, including her new husband, Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Find out where Lori Vallow is in 2022.

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Charles Vallow, Colby Ryan and Lori Vallow | Netflix

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow lived in numerous states and married five husbands

In Sins of Our Mother, Netflix introduces viewers to Lori Vallow, who lived a seemingly everyday life as a mother of three until she met Chad Daybell. Her eldest son, Colby Ryan, describes his mother’s numerous husbands in the documentary. He also explains that the family did move around quite a bit.

Lori was born in San Bernardino, California, in 1973. When she was 19, Lori married her high school boyfriend, Nelson Yanes, but they divorced soon after. At 22, she married Colby’s father, William Lagioia, in Texas. The pair divorced in 1998. Then in 2001, Lori married Joseph Anthony Ryan Jr. He legally adopted Colby, and then Lori and Joseph had their daughter, Tylee, in 2002. Again the marriage did not last long — the court finalized their divorce in 2005.

Next, Lori met and married Charles Vallow (her fourth husband) in 2006; the couple lived in Chandler, Arizona. To date, Charles remains Lori’s longest marriage. Then in late 2014, Lori and Charles moved to Kauai, Hawaii, with their three children. They stayed there for around two years, returning to Arizona in 2016. Colby recalls their time in Hawaii as the happiest of his childhood.

In July 2019, Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot Charles Vallow. Lori moved her two younger children to Rexburg, Idaho, a few months later.

Lori Vallow’s erratic whereabouts from September 2019 to January 2020

In September 2019, Lori moved Tylee and JJ from Chandler, Arizona, to Rexburg, Idaho, to be with end times author Chad Daybell. On Sept. 8, Lori and her brother Alex take Tylee and JJ on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. This is the last time that anyone sees Tylee alive.

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow and Colby Ryan | Netflix

Lori enrolled JJ in a new school, Kennedy Elementary, in Rexburg, Idaho. However, she withdrew him from the school on Sept. 24. In November 2019, video footage catches Chad and Lori emptying her storage unit. Then, they disappear until police find her in Kauai, Hawaii, in January 2020. On Feb. 20, 2020, police in Kauai arrested Lori, charging her with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. They also charge her with one misdemeanor count each for resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt of court.

Where is Lori Vallow in 2022 at the time ‘Sins of Our Children’ hits Netflix?

As of September 2022, Lori Vallow remains in Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho, awaiting her trial. The court extradited Lori from Kauai to Rexburg in March 2020. However, she was not always in prison. For nearly one year, Lori spent time in a mental health facility from May 27, 2021, to April 14, 2022.

Since April 2022, Lori Vallow has been awaiting trial in Madison County Jail. According to NBC News, the most recent development in her case involved whether to allow media cameras in the courtroom. Lori’s defense team alleged that the media zoomed in on Lori’s face to critique her facial expressions rather than recording the court proceedings. A hearing regarding the request to ban cameras will be held in mid-September.

Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022, months before Lori and Chad’s trial.

