Robyn Brown's first husband found her so contemptuous during their divorce and co-parenting relationship that he had her saved as 'Reality Bitch' in his phone.

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have been spiritually married since 2010 and legally married since 2014. Sister Wives fans have watched their romance unfold on TV. Kody isn’t Robyn’s first legal husband, though. Before marrying into the Brown family, Robyn was married to a man named David Preston Jessop.

While Robyn hasn’t spoken much about her ex-husband, their divorce was a contentious one. Her ex-husband, Jessop, listed Robyn as a foul name in his cell phone.

David Jessop, Robyn Brown’s ex-husband, had her saved as ‘Reality Bitch’ in his phone

While there is some conflicting information about Robyn Brown and David Jessop’s divorce, one thing seems certain. The former spouses certainly don’t get along following the end of their marriage. The reason for the split is listed as an irreconcilable difference, but Robyn Brown has eluded to abuse inside the home on social media. David Jessop has never spoken about the split publicly.

Robyn Brown crying during part 3 of the ‘Sister Wives’ One on One episodes | TLC

Court documents show that Jessop was the party who initiated the divorce. Still, it is unclear exactly when or why the couple separated. According to additional documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the former couple tried to work out a parenting agreement.

Attempts to create parenting time for Jessop failed. In the parenting agreement documents, it is revealed that Jessop had Robyn’s contact information saved as “Reality Bitch” in his cell phone instead of by her name.

Kody Brown adopted the three children Robyn shared with David Jessop

Robyn and Jessop ended their marriage about a year before Robyn met Kody Brown. Eventually, Kody legally divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, to marry Robyn. The family initially claimed that the “legal restructuring” of the family was to benefit Robyn’s three children with David Jessop.

While Sister Wives fans don’t believe that Kody’s decision to “legally restructure” his plural family was only about the kids, Kody did go on to adopt Dayton, Brianna, and Aurora, Robyn’s children from her previous marriage.

Kody has remained active in their lives. He has opted to step back from the lives of his children with his three former wives. In fact, it appears that Kody is estranged from most of his children with Janelle Brown. He never speaks about his only child with Meri Brown and appears to have a strained relationship with some of the kids he shares with Christine Brown.

Robyn’s ex-husband appears to have gone on to remarry and have a family, although he doesn’t share his life on social media. Jessop became known to the public when a GoFundMe page was started to help with his medical expenses. According to the fundraiser’s creator, Jessop was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia after a routine eye exam. He is currently receiving treatment, according to the fundraiser’s latest update.