66 Elvis Presley Songs Incredibly Have This 1 Word in Their Title

Elvis Presley‘s recording career is historically influential in the music industry. Many musical legends cite the king of rock and roll as an inspiration and love his music. However, as remarkable as Elvis Presley’s recorded works were, they were a bit predictable at the same time. Sixty-six of his songs have this one word in thier title. Can you guess what it is?

Elvis Presley playing the guitar singing one of his many hit songs | Bettmann/Getty Images

Elvis Presley was given songwriting credit on many of his songs, but wrote none of them

Although he was one of the most prolific singers of his generation, Elvis Presley never wrote a hit song. However, he was given songwriting credit on many of his tunes in an agreement with a stable of songwriters eager to pen tunes for the king of rock and roll.

In an agreement with Hill & Range Publishing, per Britannica, Presley was guaranteed half the publishers’ share of income from any Hill and Range song he recorded, plus one-third of the songwriting share. With so many people wanting him to sing their tracks, there was never a need for Presley to sit down and try to write his own material.

Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker subsequently set up a company called Elvis Presley Music Inc., which was where the profits would be collected. The singer ultimately made millions off of songs such as “All Shook Up”, “Don’t Be Cruel”, “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Paralyzed.”

Of the 700 songs Elvis Presley recorded, a recurring theme was found in 66 of them. What was the one word in the tile of just under seven dozen tracks the king of rock and roll laid down?

66 Elvis Presley songs rely on this word in their title

In a post dated Feb. 6. 2023, Elvis Presley’s official Facebook page reported that the king of rock and roll recorded 66 songs with the word “love” in them. This theme was recurring throughout Presley’s recording career.

The official list of songs with the affectionate word in the title can be found on the Elvis Daily website. Some of Elvis’ hit songs with the word include the following tunes, listed in no particular order.

“You’re Love’s Been a Long Time Coming.” “Young Love.” “Woman Without Love.” “Without Love.” “When God Dips His Love in my Heart.” “Wearing that Loved-On Look.”

Others include “Tonight is so Right for Love.” “The Thrill of Your Love.” “A Thing Called Love.” “Pledging My Love,” “Please Don’t Stop Loving Me.” “One-Sided Love Affair.” And, “Love Me, Love the Life I Lead.”

Fans shared their favorite Elvis Presley ‘love’ songs

In response to the post, Elvis Presley’s fans shared their favorite songs with the word “love” in the title. Their choices were as varied as Presley’s catalog of tunes.

“Burning Love” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” wrote one follower.

My favorite is “Can’t Help Fallin’ In Love” claimed a second Facebook user.

“Loving You,” “I Love You Because,” “Love Me,” “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You,” and “Love Me Tonight” penned a third fan.

“You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” and “What Now My Love,” declared a fourth fan.

Elvis Presley’s music continues to inspire singers and songwriters around the world. Per the Guiness World Records website, Presley earned 171 gold, 94 platinum and 34 multi-platinum discs. In total, 299 awards, for his albums and singles as of March 21, 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).