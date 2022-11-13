Sources Say Prince William Was Forced to ‘Start From Scratch’ After Megxit

According to royal sources, Prince William wants to start modernizing the monarchy before his time on the throne comes. But he reportedly was forced to change plans and “start from scratch” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom and their royal duties behind in what became known as Megxit.

What does William seem to have in mind for the future, why did Harry’s exit allegedly stifle his original plans, and what new initiative do sources say he’s using to redirect his efforts?

Prince William had to ‘start from scratch’ on modernizing the monarchy after Megxit

The reign of King Charles III has just begun. But the importance of William’s time as king is already being discussed at length. “The future does rest on Prince William,” Matthew Dennison, a biographer of the queen, said (per Reuters). “And we all know that public opinion can be unkind.”

Polls have shown that there’s still support for the monarchy from citizens, but calls to end it have grown more serious. William reportedly feels it’s crucial to reinvent relationships between the royal family and the public to develop more trust. He’d hoped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would play active roles.

According to insiders who spoke to The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan’s exit forced William to “start from scratch” and “readjust his sights” on his plans for the monarchy (per the Daily Mail). If true, that means they were an integral part of his plans for modernization.

But, even without the Sussexes, sources have claimed the Prince of Wales wants to “shift the dial” on royal engagements. And one way he’s attempting to do that is by changing how the royal family approaches their tradition of visiting communities.

Prince William favors ‘community impact days’ after Megxit

Continuing with tradition, William and Kate will visit communities around the United Kingdom for royal engagements. But he plans to “break the mould [sic]” by fundraising and rebranding these events as community impact days to add more benefits to the stops.

Sources said the changes were “in the pipeline” before Queen Elizabeth died, but Harry’s exit made them more of a priority. Furthermore, becoming heir to the throne “increased [William’s] ability to put his own stamp on the royal way of doing things,” those insiders claimed (Daily Mail).

Prince William reportedly offered ‘olive branch’ to Prince Harry after the queen’s death

A palace source told the Daily Mail that William spontaneously decided to reconnect with Harry for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle after their grandmother died. “The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” they said.

Journalist Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter that the moment was, “without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers” (per Daily Mail).

A well-wisher who was present for the reunion between William and Harry shared their hope that it wasn’t the last time. “It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship,” they shared. “Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached.”

They added, “Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I’m just so excited to have seen them both together. It’s lovely.”

