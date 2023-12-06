Netflix has renewed 'Squid Game: The Challenge' for season 2 and casting is underway for the new episodes.

Netflix has given a green light to Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. The streamer renewed the reality show on Dec. 6, ahead of the season 1 finale, which will see one of the three remaining players take home the $4.56 million prize.

Think you have what it takes to triumph over hundreds of other contestants and take home millions in the next season of the show? Here’s how to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2 casting is now open

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life version of Netflix’s mega-popular series Squid Game. Contestants participate in games inspired by those seen on the show, including a massive game of “Red Light, Green Light” and the dalgona challenge, where players must carve a shape from a delicate piece of candy.

Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge has whittled down its original 456 players to just three: Mai (Player 287), Sam (Player 016), and Phill (Player 451). We’ll find out who wins when the season finale drops on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Dec. 6.

In the meantime, Squid Game: The Challenge fans who want to enter the competition themselves can get started on their applications for season 2 at SquidGameCasting.com.

How to apply for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Would-be players need to upload a 1-minute video where they introduce themselves and explain why they want to be part of Squid Game: The Challenge, what their game plan would be, and what they would do with the money if they win. They’ll also need to share their contact details and several photos. Applicants must be at least 21 and be willing to make themselves available for up to four weeks of filming.

Producers are looking for players from around the world. For season 1, casting directors specifically searched for people from areas not often represented on reality TV.

“I’ve been in reality TV for 15 or 20 years and I can’t even think of somebody who I have cast in North Dakota,” casting director Robyn Kass told Bismark news station KXNET. “So all of us sat around at the beginning and said what are those places, what are those areas? We want to make sure we get people to represent every state in the country.”

On Reddit, people who’d moved forward in the season 1 casting process said their initial application was followed by a phone call and Zoom interview. There were also background checks and health screenings. Those who passed all the hurdles then traveled to the U.K. to film season 1 early in 2023.

While Squid Game: The Challenge was not as bloody as the original show, conditions were tough, according to some cast members. During the first day of filming, players endured frigid conditions and some people passed out while playing “Red Light, Green Light.” For many, that was the extent of their Squid Game experience – more than 200 players were eliminated from the competition after day 1.

