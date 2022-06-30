‘Station 19’ Fans Know Exactly How a Storyline About the SCOTUS Ruling Will Play Out in Season 6

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy writers and producers never hesitate to tackle political issues and how they affect society. Fans of the firefighter drama know that the latest Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe vs. Wade, will make its way into the ABC show. Here’s a breakdown of the storyline viewers expect to see about abortion in Station 19 Season 6, when it returns this fall.

Will’ Station 19′ Season 6 have a storyline about SCOTUS overturning Roe Vs. Wade?

In a recent Reddit post, a Station 19 fan asked the community what their thoughts are about a possible storyline in season 6 about abortion. Some fans aren’t sure if the writers would touch on abortion again soon after Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) terminated a pregnancy. However, others feel that there’s no way Station 19 Season 6 won’t cover the SCOTUS ruling. In season 4, episode 15, Station 19 brought the death of Breonna Taylor into the plot.

“Yes 100%,” one fan responded to the Reddit question. “I am sure there will be some storyline in the show about it.”

Many other fans agreed that abortion rights would come up in a storyline in Station 19 Season 6. Several viewers think they know how the writers will incorporate the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade into the show next season.

Reddit users believe Carina will be at the heart of the abortion storyline in ‘Station 19’

Several Station 19 Reddit fans believe Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) will have a storyline similar to Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

“I was thinking they could do something like they did on Grey’s where Owen was helping people from out of state with assisted end of life since it’s legal in Washington,” one fan wrote on the Reddit thread. “But not sure if they’d do the same story with this issue like having Carina help women from other states.”

According to CBS News, Idaho is a state with a “trigger law,” so abortion is now illegal. However, it remains legal in Washington, the backdrop for Station 19. So, several fans believe the storyline could revolve around Carina providing women from out-of-state abortion healthcare.

“God I hope it’s about someone coming from Idaho because in WA abortion remains legal,” one Redditor wrote. “With Travis running for mayor, they’ll absolutely touch on it as an issue.”

Another fan added that the scenario could occur at the walk-in clinic that Carina works at in Station 19.

‘Station 19’ Season 6 will include comments about abortion rights

'Station 19' Barrett Doss as Vic Hughes and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca

ABC’s Station 19 tackled COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter in season 4. Fans do not doubt that the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe VS. Wade will make its way into Station 19 Season 6 somehow. It might only be some commentary, but fans agree the writers wouldn’t leave this political moment out of the show.

“I wouldn’t put it past Vic to come out with something along the lines of: ‘God I had my abortion just in time,'” another Redditor added. “Immediately followed by Travis outing his concerns about same-sex couples’ rights being next in line. It really feels like something they’d say!”

However it happens, avid Station 19 fans believe the SCOTUS ruling on abortion will make it into season 6 in some way. Station 19 returns to ABC on Oct. 6, 2022.

