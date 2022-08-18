‘Station 19’ Season 5 Finale Recap That Viewers Need Before Season 6

A lot happened in the Station 19 Season 5 finale, but it was several months ago, so viewers probably need a quick recap before the season 6 premiere on ABC. The district attorney dropped all charges against Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). The immigration office granted Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) her green card. However, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) drove off after resigning from his position at the station. Find all the highlights and low points of the Station 19 Season 5 finale before watching the season 6 premiere on Oct. 6, 2022.

Andy Herrera found a victim to testify for her in the ‘Station 19’ Season 5 finale

The Station 19 Season 5 finale opened with Andy Herrera discovering a potential victim like her to testify for her regarding Jeremy’s past behavior. The district attorney insisted he had a solid case against Andy. However, he admitted there were anonymous tips against Jeremy.

Andy tracked down the one woman following her case intently, Holly. The distraught woman admits she had $20 worth of cheap margaritas one night in college. Holly went outside to puke, and Jeremy followed her out. She woke up the next morning with bruises and missing underwear. The college student dropped out of school and never reported the incident. Now that Holly has a son, she doesn’t want him to read it in the news.

However, Andy insists that her son should read it so that he can be a part of the change. In the last few minutes of the finale, the district attorney drops the charges after speaking with Holly.

Robert Sullivan and Natasha Ross continue their relationship

Meanwhile, Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) gives viewers some backstory on Robert Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) love life. She wanted him to wait for her after their time serving overseas, but he fell in love with Grace and got married (twice)! They both seem happy to rekindle their romance.

Carina and Maya sit down with the immigration office in the ‘Station 19’ Season 5 finale

During Carina’s interview with the immigration officer, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) continually answered for her. The government official did not seem amused with the two women.

Maya had a breakdown during the interview about why she lost her role as captain of 19. She revealed how much she believes sexism and homophobia played a role in her demotion. Talking about it only fuels her anger. Luckily, Phillip Dang gave Carina her green card despite Maya’s outburst.

“You remind me of me and my wife,” the official told the two women. “The bickering is endless.”

A radioactive spill sparks change within Travis and Jack

Radioactive material spilled in front of a school bus full of children in the Station 19 Season 5 finale. During the rescue, Captain Beckett (Josh Randall) furiously drinks water and drops his tablet. Meanwhile, the truck driver decides to remove the spill since he was already exposed to the material. Then the firefighters save the children from the school bus.

After the rescue, Travis (Jay Hayden) informs Chief Ross that he wants to run for mayor and hopes the entire fire department will rally behind him. Montgomery feels the way to make change is to stop Dixon (Pat Healy). Ross pledges to endorse Travis personally but cannot point the FD in a political direction.

On the way back to the station, Beckett tells Sullivan he plans to get help. However, Jack (Grey Damon) has feelings bubbling up after watching a student on the bus reunite with his parents.

Station 19 comes together to celebrate in the season 5 finale

In the last moments of the Station 19 Season 5 finale, Ben Warren admitted that he finally listened to authorities and didn’t expose himself to radioactive material. They also toast Dean Miller’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) memory and celebrate Andy’s dropped charges. However, Maya stirs up the drama before the episode ends.

“I want my job back,” Maya tells Ross and Sullivan. “I know you two are sleeping together. I want my job back or I’m going to report you.”

Meanwhile, Andy apologizes to Ross, and the chief offers her a lieutenant spot on the team. That’s when viewers realize that Jack Gibson gave his notice and left. He drives off as Andy yells and runs after him. Will Jack return? Where did he go?

Find out the answers to all of the viewers’ burning questions when Station 19 Season 6 premieres on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

