‘Station 19’ Season 5 Recap: The Refresher Viewers Need Before Season 6

Before watching the Station 19 Season 6 premiere, many viewers might need a quick recap of everything that happened in season 5 of the ABC drama. There’s a lot to unpack before watching the premiere — from Jack’s (Grey Damon) absence to Maya’s (Danielle Savre) blackmail. The district attorney dropped all charges against Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) offered the firefighter her job back. However, she will work alongside her ex-husband, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) — who is sleeping with Ross.

Why did Jack Gibson leave ‘Station 19’ in season 5?

Jack drove away in the last moments of the Station 19 Season 5 finale as Andy ran and screamed after him. Although viewers do not know why Jack left, the signs were there. In season 5 episode 17, Jack meets his biological brother, Josh (Grant Harvey). However, Josh revealed that he grew up with their birth parents in a loving (and large) home. He also has two sisters raised by their parents in a happy and stable environment. In the same episode, Jack described being passed from predator to predator in the foster care system.

In the finale episode of season 5, Jack assisted in rescuing a school bus full of children. It pulled at Jack’s heart when one young boy reunited with his parents. Then he watched Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben Warren (Jason George) celebrate Pru’s birthday. Jack decided he no longer wanted a “pity family.” Hopefully, he left to find his birth parents and seek help for the trauma that he endured in his childhood. Viewers won’t find out until Station 19 Season 6 returns on Oct. 6.

‘Station 19’ Season 5 Recap: Maya attempted to blackmail Natasha Ross

Throughout Station 19 Season 5, Maya did not hesitate to discuss her demotion from the station’s captain. But things escalated when Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) immigration officer asked Maya why she had lost her position. The firefighter let loose all of her feelings about the sexism in the department. Then she attempted to blackmail Fire Chief Natasha Ross and Robert Sullivan. Maya threatened to reveal their relationship to the department if Ross did give Maya her captain position back.

Travis Montgomery decided to run for mayor against Michael Dixon

Former Fire Chief Michael Dixon’s (Pat Healy) plan to kill the program that Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) began before he died infuriated Travis Montgomery in Station 19 Season 5. Dixon’s plan to run for mayor continued to anger Travis throughout the season, coming to a head in the finale. After the team rescued a group of children from a school bus, Travis (Jay Hayden) informed Chief Ross that he planned to run for mayor, and he hoped the entire fire department would rally behind him. Montgomery feels the way to make a change in Seattle is to stop Dixon. Ross pledged to endorse Travis personally.

Andy Herrera is back at ‘Station 19’

The DA dropped all charges against Andy Herrera for Jeremy’s death after a victim came forward. Ross offered Andy her position back at the station after Jack left. Also, in Station 19 Season 5, Andy’s mother, Elena Herrera, came to console her after Jeremy’s attack and subsequent death. The two reunited and reconciled over the trauma.

‘Station 19’ Season 5 Recap: Maya and Carina might be pregnant

The storyline many fans cannot wait to see continue is between Maya and Carina. In Station 19 Season 5, the couple chose Jack as their sperm donor. They decided on at-home insemination and revealed that they planned to take a pregnancy test in the final moments of the finale. Although many fans spoke out against Jack as the donor, it’s exciting that they might be pregnant! But the writers left that news for the season 6 premiere.

Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC on Oct. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

