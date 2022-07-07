‘Station 19’ Season 6: 5 Burning Questions Fans Have Going Into the New Season

Although it’s a long wait until Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC, viewers know what questions they want to be answered. There were a few cliffhangers in the season 5 finale, and fans hope things are revealed in the season 6 premiere. Take a look at the five main burning questions we have going into Station 19 Season 6.

Will Jack return in the ‘Station 19’ Season 6 premiere?

The primary question that fans have going into the Station 19 Season 6 premiere on Oct. 6, 2022, is whether Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) returns. In the season 5 finale, he abruptly quit his job and drove off. Although viewers know that he had a lot to process. In Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17, Jack met his biological brother, Joshua, for the first time. However, instead of commiserating over their time in foster care, Jack discovered that Joshua grew up with their parents and siblings. It was too much for Jack, who already wasn’t in a great mental state. His best friend and brother at the station, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), died, and Jack is still mourning.

Since Damon did not announce his departure from Station 19, he will likely return for season 6. However, it’s not clear where his storyline might go from here. Will he find his biological parents and other siblings?

Will Maya Bishop get her job back as captain of ‘Station 19’ in season 6?

The next burning question fans want to be answered is the fate of Maya Bishop’s (Danielle Savre) job. In Station 19 Season 5 finale, she threatened and blackmailed Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge). Maya will expose their relationship if Ross doesn’t give her the captain position back. However, it might backfire on her. She could lose her job entirely. Ross doesn’t seem like the type to give in to blackmail.

Will Andy’s mother return in season 6?

Another loose end from Station 19 Season 5 is the return of Andy Herrera’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) mother, Elena (Patricia De Leon). She came to visit Andy when she heard the police charged Andy with the death of a firefighter who assaulted her. Elena praised Andy for fighting the man off and consoled her daughter. Now that Elena and Andy reconciled, will Elena be a more significant part of Andy’s life in the future? Viewers hope to see Elena again in Station 19 Season 6.

Is Carina pregnant? Will Maya and Carina have a baby in ‘Station 19’ Season 6?

The Station 19 Season 5 finale ended without a pregnancy announcement. When season 6 returns, viewers can’t wait to discover whether Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya will have a baby. Jack donated his sperm for the two women to conceive, but we don’t know if it worked! In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Savre teased bumps in the road for Maya and Carina’s baby storyline. So, it might not work out the first time.

Will someone finally replace Captain Beckett?

Another piece of Station 19 Season 5 that bothered fans was the introduction of Captain Sean Beckett (Josh Randall). It’s shocking how long he remained in his position with his drinking problem and the inappropriate way he handled many fire calls. Will someone finally replace him in season 6? All we know is that he finally admitted he needed help. So, hopefully, that means he won’t return to his position.

Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC at 8 pm ET, Oct. 6, 2022.

