‘Station 19’ Season 6: All the Spoilers Leaked So Far

Before the Station 19 Season 6 premiere on ABC, sleuth fans found numerous spoilers from insiders within the production crew. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff dropped a teaser trailer on Sept. 15, featuring Jaina Lee Ortiz back in a lieutenant role at the station. However, the preview didn’t do fans any favors. Instead, we’ve compiled all the relevant Station 19 Season 6 spoilers we could find below.

‘Station 19’ Season 6 spoiler: There will be a time jump

While many fans might be happy to hear there is no Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy crossover for the season premiere, some might be upset. No worries to those of you that enjoy the melding of the universes. Crossovers will come later this season. There’s a solid reason why the two shows cannot merge when they both return on Oct. 6, 2022.

According to Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, there’s a six-month time jump when the medical drama resumes for season 19. However, Station 19 picks up where it left off in May. At some point throughout the season, the firefighter drama will get its six-month time jump to catch up to its parent show.

THIS is the view we love. #Station19 returns Oct 6 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EkWBGfHmsl — Station 19 (@Station19) September 8, 2022

‘Station 19’ Season 6 premiere synopsis

Although ABC dropped a Station 19 Season 6 trailer, there’s currently no synopsis available on the press site. Instead, a sleuth fan Twitter account secured the spoiler not-yet-released synopsis for the premiere episode, “Twist and Shout.”

“Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery buried under a tree, and Travis’ first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event,” the source tweeted.

The synopsis aligns with the trailer for the incoming tornado in episode 1. However, fans still have many burning questions going into season 6.

New season of #Station19, new forces of nature to go up against. Don't miss the premiere, Thursday, Oct 6 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/FUlpfMeNXq — Station 19 (@Station19) September 15, 2022

A Halloween episode is coming in ‘Station 19’ Season 6

Another exciting development in this season of Station 19 is that viewers will see a Halloween-themed episode. Director Michael Medico shared the news on Instagram.

“I’m directing the Halloween episode so I dressed up as a former character on Station 19,” the director wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Can anyone guess the character and the episode?”

He posed with Jaina Lee Ortiz and Barrett Doss. In other posts on the same account, Medico leaked that the Halloween installment is Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4. The director also shared a photo at a local pumpkin patch! So, that’s a fun location for some drama coming our way in October.

How many episodes is ‘Station 19’ Season 6?

Station 19 Season 6 will have 18 episodes, the same number viewers received for season 5. Editor and director David Greenspan at Station 19 revealed the news via Twitter on Sept. 15.

That’s all the spoilers we could find for now but check back for more as the season progresses.

Station 19 Season 6 premieres on ABC on Oct. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

