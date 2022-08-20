‘Station 19’ Season 6: The Fate of Jack Gibson Is Messy When a Former Fling Returns

When Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC, Grey Damon returns as Jack Gibson. Although he quit his lieutenant job at the station and drove off, the latest teaser photo shows that Damon returns to the cast. The twist is that his former fling, Eva Vasquez (Kelly Thiebaud), returns for Station 19 Season 6. What does her return mean for Jack?

Kelly Thiebaud returns to ‘Station 19’ for Season 6

When Station 19 Season 6 returns on Oct. 6, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives star Kelly Thiebaud returns as Eva Vasquez. She formerly appeared in Station 19 Season 3 as the widow of firefighter Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez). At the time, she had an affair with her husband’s colleague, our very own Jack Gibson.

“Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past,” ABC teased of Eva’s return, via Deadline.

Her return is “messy and destructive.” Viewers know that the teaser is about Jack, who was heartbroken over his biological brother and birth parents when we last saw him. He doesn’t need more emotional baggage in his life now, but it looks like that’s what’s coming.

What happened between Eva Vasquez and Jack Gibson in ‘Station 19’?

In Station 19 Season 3, Eva pursued Jack, despite having a husband present at the same bar. She made multiple successful attempts to sleep with Jack while her husband was at the same place. At one point, she snuck into Jack’s tent early in the morning while the firefighters were on a camping trip together. Eva insisted her husband had had sleeping pills and beer so he wouldn’t find out. However, the couple was interrupted by shrieking from a bear attack.

Although Jack began having feelings for Eva, she insisted she already had a husband and didn’t want to snuggle. The pair stopped hooking up after Eva’s husband died unexpectedly.

How did Eva’s husband, Rigo Vasquez, die?

In Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7, “Satellite of Love,” Jack and Rigo tackled a rocket crash together. Before things became intense, Jack and Rigo argued about the affair. Jack insists he didn’t know that Eva was married to Rigo when they first hooked up. However, Rigo countered with the fact that it continued after that. After their intense conversation, Rigo noticed gas leaking out of a tank.

Jack told Rigo to stand down, but Rigo ignored him. When Jack grabbed Rigo to pull him away, Rigo dropped the fire extinguisher, and it caused an explosion, which knocked both men to the ground. Although the firefighters rushed Rigo to the ICU, he didn’t make it. Jack felt that it was his fault that Rigo died.

Do Jack Gibson and Eva Vasquez hook up in ‘Station 19’ Season 6?

Probably. It sounds like Jack and Eva commiserate together about their lack of family. Their fling likely continues since it’s easy to fall back into that pattern. The good news is that Jack returns to Station 19 for season 6 on October 6.

Station 19 Seasons 1-5 are available for streaming on Hulu. Season 6 returns to ABC on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

