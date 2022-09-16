‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns

The firefighters at Station 19 return for season 6 on ABC after what feels like forever, and there’s a natural disaster immediately. A tornado sweeps an entire vehicle away, and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Captain Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) can’t find it anywhere. Here’s our breakdown of the Station 19 Season 6 trailer ahead of the season premiere.

‘Station 19’: Danielle Savre and Jason George | Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty Images

When does ‘Station 19’ Season 6 return?

Don’t worry, fans, Station 19 Season 6 returns soon. After an excruciating four-month break, the firefighter drama returns on Thursday, October 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff receives a season premiere independent of the medical drama. Although both shows return on the same night, there’s no indication that it’s a crossover event!

‘Station 19’ Season 6 trailer previews Andy’s official return to the station

In Station 19 Season 5, Fire Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) put Andy Herrera on leave from the station pending the investigation into Jeremy’s death. In the final episode, Andy found another victim of her attacker to speak to the district attorney’s office. They dropped all charges against her, so in the season 6 trailer, Andy is back as a lieutenant at Station 19.

She follows Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) as they run to the engine for the fire call. Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) follows her, and then we catch a glimpse of Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) jumping in the fire truck.

New season of #Station19, new forces of nature to go up against. Don't miss the premiere, Thursday, Oct 6 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/FUlpfMeNXq — Station 19 (@Station19) September 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘Station 19’ Season 6: 5 Burning Questions Fans Have Going Into the New Season

When they arrive at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash, Andy reassures the driver of a yellow coupe that they will get her out. However, moments later, Sullivan yells that everyone must “take cover.” There’s a tornado coming their way.

Meanwhile, Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) is wearing a suit, likely at a campaign event, when the tornado heads his way. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Ben Warren (Jason George) look terrified back at the station. And that’s all we get. It’s only a glimpse into what’s to come when Station 19 returns on Oct. 6. It’s not nearly enough to speculate anything that happens this season.

The ‘Station 19’ Season 6 trailer is missing Jack Gibson

RELATED: ‘Station 19’ Season 6: Fans Beg for These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

Where is Jack Gibson? In the Station 19 Season 5 finale, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) handed in his resignation to Chief Ross. That opened the door for Andy to take a Lieutenant spot back at the station. However, Jack drove off into the night without saying goodbye to anyone. Viewers know that Damon is in Station 19 Season 6 because he’s in the key art for the season. But, we don’t learn when or if Jack returns to work alongside his fellow firefighters again. He might have a completely separate storyline this season. But viewers have no idea because he was completely missing from the promo.

Jack’s former love interest, Eva Vasquez, returns to ‘Station 19’

We suspect that when Station 19 Season 6 returns, Jack meets up with his former fling, Eva Vasquez. General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud reprises her role from season 3 as the widow of firefighter Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez). At the time, Jack and Eva had an affair. Jack continues to blame himself for Rigo’s death.

“Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past,” ABC teased of Eva’s return via Deadline.

It sounds like Eva and Jack find each other, but it’s far from a happy reunion.

Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC on Oct. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Station 19’ Season 6 Upgrades 3 Cast Members to Series Regulars, Shaking Things Up