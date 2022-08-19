‘Station 19’ Season 6 Upgrades 3 Cast Members to Series Regulars, Shaking Things Up 

When Station 19 Season 6 returns on October 6, three cast members become series regulars and turn up the drama in the ABC show. Merle Dandridge returns as Fire Chief Natasha Ross, secretly dating her subordinate, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Josh Randall reprises his role as Captain Sean Beckett, who hid his alcoholism and drinking on the job for most of season 5. Meanwhile, Pat Healy returns as Michael Dixon — the former fire chief and current head of operations for the Seattle Metropolitan Police Department.

Merle Dandridge as Fire Chief Natasha Ross in ‘Station 19’ Season 6: Oh, the drama

In the last few moments of Station 19 Season 5, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) attempted to blackmail Natasha Ross and Robert Sullivan. She threatened to report their relationship if Ross did not give Maya her job back as captain of 19.

In the episodes since viewers met Ross, it’s evident that she does not back down. However, she did reveal that she’s longed to reunite with Sullivan since their time serving in Iraq together. Whatever she chooses to do about the threat will spice things up at the station.

Meanwhile, Ross offered Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) her job back at 19. Since Sullivan and Herrera recently divorced, some feelings might resurface when they work together again.

RELATED: ‘Station 19’ Season 6: Fans Beg for These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

Captain Sean Beckett is not a fan-favorite

Since Captain Beckett joined Station 19 Season 5, nearly everyone at the station despised him. Randall is almost too great of an actor because he plays the hated character so well. Beckett barks orders and answers to no one. He doesn’t back down even when he makes evident mistakes.

As season 5 progressed, viewers found that Beckett frequently drinks alcohol, which impedes his role as captain. However, he did admit to Sullivan that he intends to seek help and get sober. Hopefully, he follows through on his intentions, or there’s more drama to ensue if he endangers his fellow firefighters again.

RELATED: ‘Station 19’: All 5 Seasons Ranked, Worst to Best

Michael Dixon might be the most hated character in ‘Station 19’ Season 6

Although fans might not like Captain Beckett, the dislike for Michael Dixon is through the roof. He blatantly told Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) and Emmett Dixon (Lachlan Buchanan) his plans as mayor. The former fire chief wants to kill the Crisis One Intervention program begun by Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) before he died.

‘Station 19’: Pat Healy and Merle Dandridge | ABC/Raymond Liu

In Station 19 Season 3, Dixon attempted to extort Sullivan by pushing through permits for a friend’s new business without inspections. Instead, Sullivan went to the Civil Services Commission and confessed everything. During Sullivan’s hearing, Dixon attempted to place the blame solely on the firefighter. The police arrested Dixon for fraud and extortion, losing his position as fire chief because of the drug scandal. However, all charges against him were dropped, and he became the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Seattle Metropolitan Police Department.

In Station 19 Season 6, Travis plans to run against Dixon for Mayor. Since the show tends to touch on actual world events, viewers could get an election fraud storyline or any number of political crossovers from real life.

When Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC with these three cast upgrades on Oct. 6, it’s evident that the new installment takes things up a notch.

RELATED: ‘Station 19’ Season 6: 5 Burning Questions Fans Have Going Into the New Season