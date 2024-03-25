Stephen Colletti and Jason Wahler don’t make many public appearances these days. However, the two reality TV stars used to be front and center in pop culture. Laguna Beach and The Hills fans know them from their embattled relationships with Lauren Conrad. Others may recognize them for their forays into acting (Colletti) and public battle with addiction (Wahler).

(L-R) Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, Tay Lautner, Dr. Daniel Amen, Tana Amen, Stephen Colletti, and Shane Curran on March 23, 2024 | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

To the excitement of many, Colletti and Wahler attended the first annual Charity Pickleball Tournament. The event benefited the Change Your Brain Foundation and the Lemons Foundation. Hosted by podcaster and wife to Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner (yes, they have the same name), the athletic event supported mental health initiatives — something Wahler has been especially vocal about.

(L-R) Tay Lautner, Dr. Daniel Amen, and Tana Amen at The Tennis and Pickleball Club in Newport Beach | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

During the pickleball tournament, Jason Wahler spoke about his experiences with mental health. Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of the Change Your Brain Foundation, also spoke. You might recognize the celebrity doctor as the brain disorder specialist behind the Amen Clinics. The Change Your Brain Foundation helps children and adolescents to look after their mental health.

Lautner’s Lemons Foundation also benefitted from the pickleball tournament. The nonprofit is “on a mission to provide accessible mental health tools, resources, and support,” according to Instagram.

Jason Wahler speaks at the tournament hosted by the Change Your Brain Foundation and the Lemons Foundation | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It makes sense that these beloved reality stars, especially Wahler, would partner with Lautner and Dr. Amen. As his website explains, Jason and his wife, Ashley Wahler, created a platform to “help those who feel trapped in the JAWS of addiction, co-dependency, and mental health issues.” Their YouTube show, “THE JAWS DIARIES,” highlights their story of addiction and recovery as they raise their young kids, Delilah and Wyatt.

Ashley Wahler and Jason Wahler attend a charity pickleball tournament in Newport Beach, California | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jason took to Instagram to thank the tournament supporters. He captioned his post, “Your participation and generosity are making a real difference in our community. Together, we’re helping raise awareness and support for mental health and wellness initiatives. Let’s keep making positive changes together.”

Stephen Colletti attends a charity pickleball tournament | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Since Laguna Beach, Colletti has added to his acting resume with a notable role on The CW’s One Tree Hill. He wrote, produced, and starred in the 2021 comedy series Everyone Is Doing Great. The now 38-year-old co-hosted a 2022 podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, with Laguna Beach co-star Kristin Cavallari. In late 2023, Colletti announced his engagement to his girlfriend of nearly two years, NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies on March 23, 2024 | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Other pickleball tournament guests included Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies. Lautner’s husband, Taylor, was not in attendance.