‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Theories: Will Eddie Die Saving Nancy?

Netflix viewers can’t wait for the stunning conclusion of the current season of Stranger Things. Fans have already begun to share their Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 theories, and one popular theory surrounds Eddie Munson and Nancy Wheeler. So, will Eddie die trying to save Nancy? Here’s what could happen.

[Spoiler alert: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 spoilers ahead.]

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 theories: Some fans suspect Eddie will die saving Nancy

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Eddie Munson has quickly become a new favorite character amongst Stranger Things fans. A Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 theory suggests he’ll die attempting to save Nancy Wheeler from Vecna while she’s trapped in the Upside Down.

At the end of volume 1, the Hawkins group of kids find a way to access Steve, Nancy, Robin, and Eddie after they cross through “Watergate” to access the Upside Down. Both groups find another portal back to each other’s worlds — and it’s where Chrissy died. The Hawkins group, led by Dustin, ties together bed sheets to bring the Upside Down crew back to the normal world. Unfortunately, Nancy gets possessed by Vecna and falls deeper into the unknown as she attempts to leave the Upside Down.

Now, fans suspect Eddie will be the one to save Nancy and die as a result. “We all know your favorite song can pull you out of Vecna’s curse,” a fan on Reddit explained. “We see Eddie shredding on top of his trailer in the Upside Down. Clearly, he doesn’t have Nancy’s song on tape … so he’s going to play it and she’s going to survive. They also make a huge deal about his guitar in episode 1. We also see her in the part 2 teaser trailer, but we don’t see Eddie.”

What song will Eddie play on his guitar?

If the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 theories regarding Eddie prove correct, fans will see Eddie shred a song on his guitar. Eddie actor Joseph Quinn already teased the iconic shredding when speaking to The Guardian. ”I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing,” he said.

So, what song will Eddie play? If he’s attempting to save himself, Den of Geek posted a fan theory by Tik Tok user Jaden Bricker that suggests the character will play “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

But what about Nancy’s favorite song? If Eddie’s attempting to save Nancy, he’ll have to bust out her favorite tune and not his own. A Buzzfeed quiz shows fans believe “Africa” by Toto would save Nancy from Vecna.

Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 the last season?

Will fans get more Stranger Things after season 4? The good news is that yes, Netflix plans to bring the show back for another season. Strange Things Season 5 will be the final season of the show.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer brothers stated in February 2022, according to Us Weekly. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 releases July 1, 2022, on Netflix.

