‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates 7 1/2 Years Clean and Sober

Jamie Campbell Bower took the Stranger Things fandom by storm when he appeared as Vecna in season 4. The new character is the central antagonist who has been attacking Hawkins, Indiana, all this time. Bower had a number of other notable acting roles before appearing in Stranger Things. The actor recently opened up about dealing with addiction in his past and celebrated 7 1/2 years of sobriety.

Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his past addiction

Jamie Campbell Bower hails from London, England, but by now his name is quite familiar to many American audiences. Earlier in his career, Bower appeared in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) as well as several of the Twilight Saga and Harry Potter films.

In a recent Tweet, Bower revealed that in the early days of his acting career, he also dealt with addiction. “12 and a half years ago, I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually, I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober,” the actor wrote. This isn’t the first time Bower has shared his past with addiction.

Bower advocated for mental health using his band Counterfeit

For many years, Bower was the lead singer of a band called Counterfeit. In a 2019 interview with i-D, Bower discussed using music to discuss his personal experiences and advocate for mental health awareness.

“I’m in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever it is,” he told the outlet. “The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling.”

In his recent Tweet celebrating his sobriety, the actor continued, “I have made many mistakes in my life, but each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking, ‘oh god, not again,’ I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Jamie Campbell Bower recently appeared as Vecna/One in the fourth season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things. In some scenes, Bower wore an elaborate and cumbersome Vecna costume. In others, fans could see Bower’s face when he appeared as an orderly in Hawkin’s Lab.

In the season finale, Eleven and her friends defeated Vecna, but not without disastrous consequences for Hawkins. Vecna isn’t dead, and fans can expect to see Bower return in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

