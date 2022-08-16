Streaming Guide to ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe After ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Finale

Better Call Saul is officially over, but there are still plenty of ways you can stream the AMC series, the predecessor Breaking Bad, and the Netflix film El Camino. Find out where to watch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul now that the series finale has aired, including details on how to watch the episodes from Better Call Saul Season 6 for free.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takavic | AMC

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are done with the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe for now

Better Call Saul is the prequel series to Breaking Bad that tells the origin story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who was formerly Jimmy McGill. The spinoff also touches on Saul’s life after Breaking Bad when he assumes a new identity, Gene Takavic.

Despite how well received Better Call Saul has been, showrunnners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould don’t have plans to do another show within the Breaking Bad universe. “You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21,” Gilligan said during a virtual TCA panel (via Deadline).

He added: “I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.”

Despite Gilligan’s comment, he and Gould did caution: “never say never.” Until then, there are plenty of ways to rewatch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

‘Breaking Bad’ will be on Netflix until 2025

If you want to jump right into a Breaking Bad rewatch after Better Call Saul ends, you can access all five seasons on Netflix. The original series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be available to stream until at least Feb. 10, 2025 according to What’s on Netflix.

El Camino, the Breaking Bad movie, could also be removed from the streaming platform in 2025. However, Netflix may have licensed El Camino for the standard 10 years, which means it could be available up until Apr. 18, 2029. Either way, at publication Netflix is the only way to stream El Camino.

Breaking Bad is also available with a subscription to AMC’s streaming service AMC+. You can also watch Breaking Bad through Philo or pay to view it through Google, Prime Video, and Vudu.

‘Better Call Saul’ Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming on Netflix

At publication, the first five seasons of Better Call Saul are available on the streaming giant. Subscribers to Fubo can also access one season of Better Call Saul. Also, Better Call Saul’s episodes are available for purchase on iTunes, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Season 6 episodes are available through AMC+ at this time. It’s unclear when other streaming services like Netflix will add season 6 part 1 and part 2 to the platform.

How to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 after the finale

If you want to rewatch the final season of Better Call Saul immediately after the finale, there are a few ways to access those episodes outside of AMC+. Live TV services like Sling TV include access to AMC, which includes season 6 of Better Call Saul.

Fubo TV is another way to access the season 6 episodes of Better Call Saul. The streaming service costs $69.99 per month, but there is a seven-day free trial if you want to cram the episodes in! AMC+ and Fubo also offer free seven-day trials.

