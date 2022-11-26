‘Strong Signals’ From King Charles Hinted at Excitement to See Kate Middleton During State Visit

King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa ahead of a Nov. 22 state dinner.

According to an expert, King Charles’s movements indicated “positive anticipation” as Kate Middleton came to greet him.

Previously, an expert said the “rather special relationship” between King Charles and Kate Middleton is evident during public appearances.

King Charles II; Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cue the “awww” sounds. A body language expert says King Charles III looked excited to see Kate Middleton ahead of a Nov. 22 state dinner. The moment in question, complete with “warm” looks and “positive anticipation,” happened during a welcome ceremony for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

King Charles had a ‘warm’ look on his face as Kate Middleton came to say hello during Nov. 22 state visit, expert says

The state visit official welcome might’ve been about greeting President Ramaphosa but the king also gave his daughter-in-law a warm reception. When the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with Ramaphosa — they traveled together to the Horse Guards Parade — King Charles couldn’t hide his delight at seeing Kate.

“There were strong signals of positive anticipation from Charles” as Kate “walked up the steps to greet him,” body language expert Judi James said (via Express). The 74-year-old monarch cast a “warm” glance her way.

Not only that but the king’s “warm eye-gazed looked focused” on Kate. Simultaneously, “his hands seemed to pause above his pockets,” rounding out the “strong signals of positive anticipation from Charles.”

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles offered Prince William what James dubbed “an even warmer, affectionate smile.”

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s ‘special relationship’ previously seen with laughing and joking

Before King Charles and Kate’s friendly greeting at the state visit, James explained how their body language hinted at a “special relationship.”

Not only do they “single each other out for attention,” something Meghan Markle’s also done, but they laugh together.

“Charles has the perfect audience in Kate,” she said before adding he “loves to be the comedian.” In turn, Kate often reacts with an “appreciative, open-mouthed laugh with nose-wrinkling to signal shared humour.”

As for the king, in James’ opinion, he “looks rather entranced by his daughter-in-law.”

Kate Middleton adopted a ‘professional’ tone at another state visit event

There were no jokes or belly laughs from Kate when she and the Prince of Wales greeted President Ramaphosa. James analyzed Kate’s movements, noting an “out of character” display from the mother of three.

There were signs of “tension” as she and the Prince of Wales, both 40, headed to London’s Corinthia Hotel to see Ramaphosa. It suggested to the expert Kate’s “taking her new responsibilities seriously.”

When it came to her interactions with the South African president, Kate offered a “slickly professional” handshake. She also displayed “intense-looking eye contact,” an “unforced” smile, and “confident body language.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

