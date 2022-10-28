‘Submissive’ Meghan Markle Resembled a Royal Aide Compared to ‘Confident’ Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says

According to one body language expert, Meghan Markle looked “submissive” compared to “confident” Kate Middleton when the royals met with well-wishers following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

Though analysts have noted that Meghan comes off as self-assured in interviews, one noticed that she seemed to stand back while Kate was in command. And they pointed out that her behavior blended in with the royal aides, giving the impression she was trying to be “on hand if she’s needed.”

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Chris Jackson/WPA/Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert noticed Meghan Markle struck a ‘very submissive pose’ while with Kate Middleton at Windsor

Body language experts Spidey and David Stephens analyzed the royal couples for the Behavioral Arts on YouTube. They examined a video of Prince Harry and Meghan with Prince William and Kate outside Windsor Castle while taking in tributes to the queen.

Stephens noted that as soon as the couples got out of their cars to begin the event, Meghan seemed uncomfortable. He pointed out how she stayed close to the vehicles, standing back “in a very submissive pose.”

“You don’t see a confident composure,” he offered about the Duchess of Sussex. She looked as if she was “trying to be invisible,” he said, and he compared her to one of the royal aides standing near the vehicles. Like Meghan, they positioned their feet together and folded their hands down.

According to his readings, Meghan was “trying to be out of the way” while remaining “on hand if she’s needed” for Harry. Stephens and Spidey agreed that her discomfort in the scenario was a theoretical explanation for why she “refused to give up the flowers” when asked by a royal aide.

Kate Middleton exuded confidence and influence compared to Meghan Markle, body language expert says

When Stephens analyzed Kate, he said, “I’d really like to talk about what it means to be confident. What it means to be able to influence …”

He noted that the Princess of Wales stepped out of the car, strode assuredly up to the official speaking with William and Harry, and shook their hand. Out of all the royals present, he thought she exuded the most self-assurance in that scenario, which was reportedly a last-minute, unplanned decision.

In contrast, Stephens pointed to how Meghan waited for William to gesture to her before approaching to meet the official. And he noted how William and Kate made room for Harry and Meghan by subtly shifting so that the couple could stand together, as seemed to be their preference.

Space between Prince William and Kate Middleton is normal, body language experts say

Some observers pointed out a lack of blatant public affection between William and Kate compared to Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding. But Spidey contended that it’s normal for the couple “to take that space,” and it doesn’t necessarily speak to their bond or lack of one.

He added that was to be even more expected at a moment when they were honoring the late queen. “They’re there to honor his grandmother,” he noted. “This is strictly professional. It’s not time to be lovey-dovey.”

