Suki Waterhouse Made the ‘Fairly Unwise Executive Decision’ to Convert Her Spare Bedroom

Suki Waterhouse has called London her home since she purchased a chic flat in the west side of the city. The 1920’s era apartment is complete with huge windows, natural light, and classic mid-century features.

Despite the flat’s historic charm, one design choice the 30-year-old made while renovating the space was deemed “fairly unwise” by Waterhouse herself. The English model and actor questioned whether she made the right decision when converting her spare bedroom into a closet.

Suki Waterhouse’s modeling career, accomplishments, and celebrity relationships

Waterhouse’s modeling career first took off when she was just 16 years old. According to Heavy, she was discovered in “either a Topshop or H&M” while shopping in London. In the following years, Waterhouse became a lingerie model for the popular British-based retailer, Marks & Spencer.

Since then, Waterhouse has appeared on the cover of Vogue, British and Korean Elle, and Marie Claire. She’s also walked the runway for brands such as Burberry, Alexander Wang, and Balenciaga, and can regularly be seen sitting front row at New York Fashion Week.

Outside of modeling, Waterhouse has also seen recent success in the film and TV space. She had a small role in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, where she starred alongside Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. Waterhouse is also set to appear in the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, which is expected to land on Amazon Prime Video soon.

But in addition to her booming modeling and acting careers, Waterhouse has also earned a reputation for dating some high-profile bachelors. She dated musician Miles Kane from 2011-13, actor Bradley Cooper from 2013-15, and even Rogue One star Diego Luna from 2016-17.

In 2018, Waterhouse began being romantically linked to Robert Pattinson, who she currently resides with in London, per Esquire UK.

Inside Suki Waterhouse’s West London apartment

In a September interview with Architectural Digest, Waterhouse showed off her swanky digs while discussing the stunning design choices she made with interior designer Izzy Hamilton-Fairley.

Pulling plenty of “boudoir-esque” pieces into her space, Waterhouse’s charming flat is full of character. The open-concept layout boasts a deep green Devol kitchen, reclaimed floorboards, and an orange, purple, and charcoal color palette. Waterhouse’s dining space also features an oval-shaped travertine table and an eclectic geometric-patterned carpet.

But perhaps one of the more controversial aspects of Waterhouse’s dreamy London flat is how the Persuasion star chose to use her spare bedroom. Instead of allocating the room to guests, she converted it into a multipurpose closet and recording studio space.

“I think my favorite room is the dressing room,” she said. “I made a fairly unwise executive decision to not use it as a second bedroom and have it as a closet-slash-music room.”

If friends want to spend the night, Waterhouse explained that her guests are more than welcome to sleep on the plaid Swedish-style pull-out couch in the living room.

Suki Waterhouse’s relationship with Robert Pattinson

Rumors of a romance between Waterhouse and Pattinson first spread across the internet in July 2018, after the pair were spotted holding hands while walking around London, per People.

Waterhouse and the Twilight alum continued to make cryptic comments about their relationship and allegedly moved in together in 2020 while Pattinson was filming The Batman. The couple reportedly rode out the pandemic together in London, which Pattinson also calls home, while production was paused on the superhero flick.

And the delay on The Batman was well worth it. While appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2022, Pattinson talked about how he watched The Batman for the first time with Waterhouse by his side. He said of his longtime girlfriend: “I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

Since then, the two have been spotted showing PDA around London and New York City numerous times. The couple seemingly isn’t as shy as they initially were about showing affection for each other and seem very open to talking about their romance.

