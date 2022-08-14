‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Creator Had 1 Taylor Swift Song on Repeat While Writing

It wouldn’t be a rom-com without some Taylor Swift playing in the background. As a trendy summer novel by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty became an Amazon Prime Original series featuring songs like “The Way I Loved You,” “False God,” and “Lover.”

Does Netflix have ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Sean Kaufman attends the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

It’s the perfect summer read-turned binge-worthy series. The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Belly Conklin, who finds herself in a love triangle during the best summer of her life. As an Amazon Original, The Summer I Turned Pretty is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

That means this series is not listed on rival streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO MAX. This show was originally a novel written by Jenny Han. While creating characters like Belly and Conrad, Han had certain songs playing in the background. That, of course, included one piece from Swift’s Fearless.

Jenny Han is a Swiftie — who wanted ‘The Way I Loved You’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Han had a role in creating the Amazon Prime original. For one Instagram video, she shared insight into the show’s music. Notably, she mentioned one track that matched well with her characters.

“Probably the one song that I was hoping to get the most is ‘The Way I Loved You’ by Taylor Swift because that’s the song that really represents a lot of the relationship between Belly and Conrad,” Han said. “And I was writing the book listening to that song, and it really, like fits.”

Included initially on Fearless, this song was rerecorded by Swift in 2021, earning over 100 million Spotify plays. During the Amazon series, this song appeared during the Debutante Ball scene, just before Belly and Conrad dance to an instrumental version of “At Last” by Etta James.

Other Taylor Swift songs are featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

This wouldn’t be the only Swift song featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series’ official Spotify playlist includes three Lover tracks — “Cruel Summer,” “Lover,” and “False God.”

“I think in the fourth episode when we used ‘False God,’ I felt sorry for our poor music editor because I made him [add the song] literally eight times in different ways,” Han said during an interview with Cinemablend, “where I was like ‘Can we try starting it at this moment? Can we put it here? Can we have him walk out to it?’”

“Like I wanted to see it all different ways to see the best way to really marry it to the scene,” she continued.

Other songs used in The Summer I Turned Pretty include “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Can’t Do Better” by Kim Petras, “When The Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, and “Super Rich Kids” by Frank Ocean. Now, episodes of this series are available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

