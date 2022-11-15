‘Survivor 43’ Episode 9 Sends 2 Castaways to the Jury — Who’s in Danger?

Survivor 43 will throw the castaways for another loop in episode 9 when host Jeff Probst announces that two people will join the jury instead of only one. We know how the team will be divided thanks to photos and promos from the upcoming episode. And based on those and the events of the last Tribal Council, we think we know which castaways will be voted out.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Survivor 43 Episode 9, “What About the Big Girls.”]

‘Survivor 43’ Episode 9 splits the castaways into two groups

The synopsis for Survivor 43 Episode 9 reads, “In a shocking double Tribal Council, two castaways are blindsided. Also, a revenge plan begins to brew around camp after several castaways were left out of the last Tribal Council vote.”

As fans saw in the preview at the end of episode 8, Jeff Probst informs the final 10 players at the Immunity Challenge that they will divide into two groups. And one person from each group will win immunity. Afterward, they will hold two Tribal Councils, and two castaways will join the jury.

A different promo spoils the makeup of each group. The red team consists of Cassidy Clark, Jesse Lopez, Mike Gabler, Ryan Medrano, and Cody Assenmacher. And Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Noelle Lambert, Karla Cruz Godoy, and James Jones are on the blue team.

And based on all of the trailers for Survivor 43 Episode 9, chaos will reign at the merged tribe’s camp. Owen wants to take down James because James thinks he’s the “Godfather” of Survivor. Meanwhile, Sami wants to take out the top dogs, and Noelle intends to use her Steal a Vote to make a big move. And Cody relays, “This vote is about setting up the final stages of this game.”

Seemingly, everyone is ready to make a big move. So, hold on tight, Survivor fans, because we feel these two Tribal Councils will be unforgettable.

Our predictions for which two castaways are kicked to the jury

We have a bold prediction for Survivor 43 Episode 9 — it’s entirely possible that Jesse and Cody, who have been working together since the beginning, turn on one another.

Jesse is absent from the promos, but Cody is seen talking to Ryan and Gabler, both in their group. Could he be scheming to vote Jesse out? No offense to Cassidy, but we can’t imagine that “setting up the final stages of this game” refers to voting her out.

We believe Cody might plan to send Jesse to the jury in the upcoming episode. So, he might be in danger if he doesn’t choose to play Jeanine Zheng’s immunity idol. But if they go with the “safe” vote, Ryan or Cassidy might be packing their bags.

Meanwhile, on the blue team, we theorize that their Tribal Council in Survivor 43 Episode 9 will be a battle between Owen and James. And one of them will be leaving. If Owen can rally the troops against James, he could dethrone the “Godfather.”

We know that Noelle is down to make a big move, and she’s been on the bottom with Owen. So it wouldn’t be challenging to get her on his side. Sami is also desperate to get his hands dirty, so he can be persuaded to vote James out. The difficult one would be Karla, but we know she’s open to targeting anyone. So if James doesn’t win immunity, he’ll be sitting on the jury soon.

‘Survivor 43’ fans share their theories for episode 9

Survivor 43 fans discussed the different outcomes of the two Tribal Councils in a Reddit thread.

One Reddit user wrote, “If the recent storylines remain, likely votes could be between: 1— Owen vs. James [and] 2 — Cassidy vs. Ryan.”

“Seeing as Cassidy defiantly went against the alliance last episode, I sadly think she’s probably leaving,” a fan commented. “But we’ll see. She doesn’t have any screentime with Jesse and Cody, so I legit have no idea what they think of her. But knowing the boots so far would not be surprised if they just bro down. Obviously, Gabler isn’t in the alliance at all, so he could be an easy boot, too.”

Another person added, “Looks like James is toast. Sami has a relationship with Owen and Noelle, and Noelle has the Vote Steal. Nobody’s gonna take out Gabler. And Cody/Jesse are tight and have idols, so this looks the finale of the Cassidy/Ryan War.”

Survivor 43 Episode 9, “What About the Big Girls,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.