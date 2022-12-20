‘Survivor 43’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals the ‘Move of the Season’

Many Survivor fans agree that season 43 won’t be among the show’s best installments. In fact, it’s probably the weakest season of the “new era.” Even though there were dynamic players in the cast, including Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cody Assenmacher, the editing was strange, and the season was overall boring. However, there is one play that Survivor fans and host Jeff Probst will be talking about for a long time.

Jeff Probst | Photo: CBS

Jesse pulled off a major blindside against Cody in episode 12

Going into Tribal Council in Survivor 43 Episode 12, Cassidy Clark won the Immunity Challenge, so Cody hatched a plan to take out Karla. He told her that they should tell everyone they would use their immunity idols but not play them. And they would target Mike Gabler or Owen Knight. However, behind the scenes, Cody just wanted to ensure that Karla wouldn’t use her idol so that they could vote her out.

When Jesse learned of Cody’s plan, he worried it was too big of a move for Cody’s resume. And if they sat next to each other during the Final Tribal Council, Jesse would lose to Cody. So, at the final six Tribal Council, Jesse took a shot at his number one ally, Cody.

Jesse, who had possession of Cody’s idol, used it on Owen, which spooked Karla into wasting her idol. Jesse, Cassidy, Owen, and Gabler had voted for Cody, while Cody voted for Karla, and Karla wrote down Owen’s name. After the votes were read, Jeff Probst announced Cody was the 13th person voted out of Survivor 43.

Jeff Probst comments on Jesse’s move in ‘Survivor 43’

Following Survivor 43 Episode 12, Jeff Probst spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Jesse blindsiding his number one ally.

“Jesse’s blindside of Cody is a Survivor Hall of Fame move and moment,” Probst revealed. “It encapsulates the simple but complicated essence of the show — strangers must rely on each other to survive while voting each other out in the pursuit of a million-dollar prize.”

The host added, “As far as big moves go, that’s the move of the season. Jesse’s read of the situation was spot on. He correctly predicted Karla would panic and play her idol, and he would be left with the only idol remaining in the game.”

We have to imagine that most Survivor fans agree that Jesse pulled off the “move of the season.” And his cutthroat behavior throughout the game is what it will be most remembered for.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

Jeff Probst teases ‘Survivor 44’ spoilers

After the Survivor 43 finale, CBS aired the season 44 preview. And Jeff Probst further teased what Survivor viewers could expect from the upcoming season.

“As you can tell from the Survivor 44 promo, we have an explosive season heading your way in March,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “The personalities are huge and wildly entertaining. The gameplay is really fun and very active, and the danger of living in the jungle is real.”

He continued, “The physical part of Survivor is never easy. But some seasons are just tougher than others. Survivor 44 is one of those seasons.”

Survivor 43 is available to stream on Paramount+. And Survivor 44 premieres on March 1, 2023, on CBS.