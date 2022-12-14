‘Survivor 43’: The Top 5, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Win

Survivor Season 43 has been a rollercoaster from start to finish — and we don’t entirely mean that as a compliment. The first half of the season started slow and uninspiring. It seemed as though every episode followed the same format, but since the merge, the show has picked up steam. And we can’t wait to find out who wins during the upcoming Survivor Season 43 finale — Karla Cruz Godoy, Owen Knight, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, or Jesse Lopez.

Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, Owen Knight, and Mike Gabler | Photo: CBS

5. Owen Knight likely won’t win ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Sadly, we don’t predict that Owen will win Survivor Season 43. He has a typical underdog story, and he’s a likable character, but we don’t believe that’s enough for the jury to award him the title of Sole Survivor. However, we think he’ll be a finalist.

Owen has proven himself worthy of winning challenges, so he could utilize the last two to thrust himself into the final three. Or his fellow castaways might not regard him as a jury threat and will keep him until the end.

Perhaps Owen can plead his case to the jury and convince them he should be the Sole Survivor. But we just don’t see this as the most likely outcome during the Survivor Season 43 finale.

4. Karla Cruz Godoy

If you had asked us a few weeks ago who was our pick to win Survivor Season 43, we would’ve said Karla. Her pre-merge game was masterful as she teetered between alliances and went unnoticed despite being a major threat. Sadly, that all changed after the merge.

Karla has been on people’s radars for multiple episodes now. And she would’ve left last week had Jesse not decided to take out Cody Assenmacher instead. Plus, she was on the wrong side of the vote, and she burned her immunity idol. It’s not looking good for Karla going into the final five.

Karla’s hand and ankle are also injured, which diminishes her chances of winning an Immunity Challenge. If the players don’t take her out next, she could be making fire, which would be difficult to do with a hurt hand. So sadly, we don’t see Karla winning or making it to the end of Survivor Season 43.

3. Mike Gabler

We predict Gabler might take the same route as Owen during the finale. It’s very plausible that he makes it to the Final Tribal Council, but we don’t see him winning Survivor Season 43.

Gabler repeatedly claims he’s been “hiding in plain sight” the whole season. However, we believe it will be difficult for him to convince the jury of that. Gabler hasn’t made any big, flashy moves, and he doesn’t appear to be controlling any votes. You can play under the radar, but it won’t mean much if you don’t do much to get to the end.

There’s always the chance Gabler could convince us and the jury otherwise. But for now, he will not likely become the Sole Survivor.

2. Cassidy Clark

Now, here’s someone who has surprised us going into the Survivor Season 43 finale — Cassidy. She, like Gabler, wanted to play under the radar, and she has, for the most part, while still seemingly influencing the game. Yes, other castaways have targeted her at previous Tribal Councils, but we’re not sure if anyone truly understands her game.

Still, we imagine others will want to take Cassidy out before the final three, especially because she’s a physical threat. She’s won two challenges, so Cassidy can easily win her way into the Final Tribal Council. And if she makes it there (sitting against anyone besides Jesse), we believe Cassidy will be the Sole Survivor.

Our only problem with a Cassidy win in Survivor Season 43 is that she was severely under-edited. Right now, we can understand how Cassidy would be the champion if Jesse didn’t make it to the end. But it wouldn’t make sense if he didn’t.

Got to be protected from all sides!? Catch a brand new #Survivor tonight at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/MUAjNPrWfR — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 23, 2022

1. Jesse Lopez has the best chance to win ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Jesse will either be the winner of Survivor Season 43 or the next victim of the final four fire-making — there is no in-between.

The main character of season 43 has undoubtedly been Jesse. He has made the biggest moves, forged some of the best relationships, and been the sneaky mastermind while lessening his threat level. Not once has someone written Jesse’s name down at Tribal Council, but we expect them to now.

After Cody’s blindside, the other castaways would be ignorant not to target Jesse. However, he has a ticket to the final four in the form of an immunity idol. After that, Jesse just needs to win the last Immunity Challenge or fire-making, and he’ll have won the game.

The Survivor Season 43 finale, “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

