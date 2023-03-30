‘Survivor 44’ Episode 5: Who Was the Castaway of the Week?

Survivor 44 Episode 5 was like a breath of fresh air for fans everywhere. After multiple episodes of new advantages and fake immunity idols, spending ample time with the castaways was nice, to say the least. We learned a lot about every tribe’s dynamic (especially Tika’s), and for once in the “new era,” we were thankful for a journey. But who among the Survivor 44 cast played the best game in “The Third Turd?” Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 5, “The Third Turd.”]

Carolyn Wiger, Brandon Cottom, and Danny Massa | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

No one was voted out in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 5

Following Sarah Wade’s elimination in Survivor 44 Episode 4, the Tika tribe returned to camp in shambles in episode 5. Yam Yam Arocho was upset because he was left out of the vote. Carolyn Wiger didn’t appreciate being the “third turd” in her alliance with Yam Yam and Sarah. And Josh Wilder was busy making a fake idol from the tree mail beads to ensure his safety.

Elsewhere, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin continued flirting, and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle was in agony due to his shoulder injury.

At the Immunity Challenge, Ratu came in first place, and Soka shortly followed them and finished in second, meaning that Tika would have to return to Tribal Council. As a reward for winning, the Ratu members had to pick one player from each tribe to go on a journey. They chose Brandon Cottom, Danny Massa, and Carolyn. And while everyone went their separate ways, Matthew stayed behind so the medical team could check on his shoulder.

Brandon, Danny, and Carolyn went on their journey and learned that only food (no advantages or lost votes) awaited them. They dug in, and Brandon and Danny immediately connected over being perceived as physical threats. They made a pact to align during the merge, and Carolyn sat dumbfounded while all of this was happening. Brandon and Danny left her out of their plans and even talked about bringing Josh into their group, so they obviously thought she would be going home that night.

When Carolyn returned to Tika, she was determined to link back up with Yam Yam and take out Josh. However, a couple of hours before Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst arrived on Tika’s beach and informed them that Matthew chose to pull himself from the game. He didn’t want to risk permanent damage to his shoulder, so producers medically evacuated him. And that meant no one from Tika would be leaving in Survivor 44 Episode 5.

Carolyn Wiger is (once again) our castaway of the week

We know we crowned Carolyn as our castaway of the week for episode 4, but she earned that title again in Survivor 44 Episode 5.

Although Yam Yam and Josh talked about voting Carolyn out, we know that she would’ve been able to convince Yam Yam to side with her and write Josh’s name down. Before her journey, Carolyn probably would have stuck with Josh (which would have been a mistake). But she returned to Tika on a warpath (and rightfully so).

Brandon and Danny made it easy, but we’re still impressed by Carolyn, who is ready to go to war with the dudebros of Survivor 44. She knew the easiest way to weaken them come merge time was to vote out Josh. Josh would have never stayed loyal to her once he reunited with his old Soka friends and met the people of Ratu. And sadly for Carolyn, Matthew’s medevac hindered her from getting rid of Josh.

But given her record, we have the utmost confidence in Carolyn’s ability to survive following Survivor 44 Episode 5.

The merge is coming following ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 5

As fans saw in the preview for Survivor 44 Episode 6, the merge (or mergatory) is upon us. It’s unclear how the merge will work in Survivor 44 since it has changed for every season of the “new era.” But there will undoubtedly be an “earn the merge” component.

The promo also shows Josh throwing Yam Yam under the bus while speaking with Lauren Harpe and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt. So it looks like Josh is more than happy to leave Tika in the rearview mirror. Of course, this might spell bad news for Carolyn, but as we mentioned above, we have faith in her. She’s downplayed her threat level so far, and we imagine she will continue to do so come merge time.

New episodes of Survivor 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.