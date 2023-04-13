‘Survivor 44’ Episode 7 Recap: A Shocking Twist Breaks up 1 Dynamic Duo

Only 11 castaways remain in Survivor 44, meaning they have officially “earned” the merge. They will now compete for individual immunity and reside on one beach (and everyone gets the cool black merge buff). But, of course, it wouldn’t be the “new era” if the producers didn’t introduce at least one twist in every episode. So whether fans like it or not, host Jeff Probst had shocking news for the players in Survivor 44 Episode 7, “Let’s Not Be Cute About It.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 7, “Let’s Not Be Cute About It.”]

‘Survivor 44’ cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Yam Yam does damage control in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 7

Following Josh Wilder’s elimination in Survivor 44 Episode 6, the merged tribe returns to camp at the beginning of episode 7. And Yam Yam immediately tries to clear the air with whoever wrote his “pretty” name down at Tribal Council. He implements his strategy of charming everyone and making friends to ensure his safety going forward.

The following day, the castaways discuss what their merged tribe name should be. Yam Yam suggests “Va Va” because “Va” in Fijian means “four,” and they’re playing in season 44. But while everyone is bonding over their new tribe name, Matt and Frannie are off flirting with one another. And Matt is feeling powerful because he now has his vote back and a (fake) immunity idol.

But later, Brandon explains to Matt, Yam Yam, and Kane that the birdcage contained two idols — a real one and a fake one. Matt puts the pieces together and realizes Danny has set him up. He comes clean to the group that he likely has the fake one, which means Danny has the real idol. Meanwhile, Danny is leading the charge to get Lauren out next because she has an extra vote. And everyone else wants to blindside Danny.

Who will come out on top in Survivor 44 Episode 7 — Lauren or Danny? Well, they first have to get through tonight’s (twist-filled) Immunity Challenge to see if either of them are options for the next vote.

The Immunity Challenge features multiple twists

The 11 castaways venture to their first individual Immunity Challenge, where Jeff Probst is waiting for them in Survivor 44 Episode 7. He explains that, for the challenge, they’ll have to stand on a narrow beam while balancing a ball at the end of a long pole. If they fall off or their ball falls, they are out of the challenge.

However, Probst informs the contestants that there’s a twist. They will divide into two teams of five, and the player who lasts the longest in each group will win immunity. And whoever is the last person standing earns immunity for their entire team. The winning group will go to Tribal Council but not vote. And they will get peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chips, and iced tea.

Probst splits the castaways into two teams:

Orange: Heidi, Kane, Danny, Frannie, and Carolyn

Purple: Lauren, Yam Yam, Jaime, Matt, and Brandon

Carson is the lone man out, meaning he gets to choose which team he believes will win. If he’s right, he’ll get immunity too. Carson picks Orange; however, he cannot compete in the challenge.

Carolyn is the first person out, followed by Lauren. Probst then instructs the remaining players to move to the next section of the beam, and Kane drops his ball right after the transition. Heidi and Danny are the next castaways out, meaning that Frannie has won individual immunity. Over on the Purple team, Jaime drops.

Probst tells the four standing players to move to the final section, and Matt falls during the transition. Yam Yam is the next person to drop his ball, so Brandon wins individual immunity, and it’s a showdown between Frannie and Brandon. Brandon falls, and Frannie wins immunity for the Orange team, including Carson, in Survivor 44 Episode 7.

Who is voted out in ‘Survivor 44’ Episode 7?

The Purple team goes to Soka’s old beach in Survivor 44 Episode 7, while the winning Orange crew returns to Va Va and enjoys their reward. Frannie is terrified that Matt (her best friend, who left all of his stuff at Va Va, so he doesn’t have his fake idol or Shot in the Dark) is in trouble, and Carolyn worries for Yam Yam.

At Soka, Brandon, Lauren, and Jaime plan to stick together as “Ratu strong,” meaning that Matt and Yam Yam will likely be going home, so they start campaigning against one another. Yam Yam talks to Lauren and confesses that Danny threw her name out since she has an extra vote. So Lauren wants to weaken Danny by getting rid of Matt.

Part of Purple’s reward includes a note that reads, “There is a new advantage locked in the cage. There are keys scattered in the jungle. One of them opens the cage. Each time you find a key, you must race to the cage and try it. If it doesn’t work, then you can search for another. First person to open the cage gets the advantage inside. Go.” And they immediately take off running in different directions.

Ultimately, Heidi finds the right key and gets the Control a Vote Advantage. With it, Heidi can tell one player at tonight’s Tribal Council who to vote for, and they have to listen to her (Survivor producer, we beg of you, please stop introducing new advantages).

Back at Soka, Matt misses Frannie, and we see a montage of their cutest moments in the game (which surely doesn’t bode well for Matt, right?). But then Yam Yam and Matt start working on a plan to ensure they both stay in the game. If the Ratu Three split their votes, Yam Yam and Matt might have a chance to survive. So they have a fighting chance, but then Matt ruins it the first chance he gets.

At Tribal Council, Matt asks if the Orange team brought his bag, but they didn’t, and he spirals. Side note — why didn’t Matt pretend he had his fake idol and Shot in the Dark? Now Brandon, Lauren, and Jaime know Matt has nothing, and they are not incentivized to split their votes.

Matt and Yam Yam both give tearful pleas and before they all vote, Heidi reads her advantage. She selects Lauren and tells her to vote for Yam Yam. However, it doesn’t matter because, in a 3-2 vote, Matt is voted out of Survivor 44 in episode 7, making him the first jury member. On his way out, Matt tells Frannie he’s proud of her — be still, our hearts.

Survivor 44 Episode 8, “Don’t Get Cocky Kid,” airs Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

