The Survivor Season 45 finale is here, and fans are excited to see who takes home the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon, Julie Alley, Jake O’Kane, and Katurah Topps made it to the finale as the final five. And Dee and Austin are continuing to explore their love connection. So, are the two contestants dating after the show? Here’s what we know.

Are Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon still dating after ‘Survivor’ 45?

Survivor Season 45 features a showmance between Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon. Dee and Austin established a close connection post-merge, and they’ve worked together on nearly every vote leading up to the finale. Dee and Austin don’t try to hide their connection, which is a potentially dangerous move in the game. Additionally, Austin made it clear he’d never betray Dee because of their close alliance (and feelings). However, Dee might be able to put her feelings aside for the good of her game.

So, are Dee and Austin together after Survivor Season 45? Fans on Reddit think they are still dating. Some fans recall host Jeff Probst saying that a relationship emerged from the game that continued after filming, and he must’ve meant Dee and Austin. Additionally, fans found evidence on social media to suggest that Dee and Austin follow each other’s families online.

“I honestly feel like it’s been the worst-kept secret this season,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Jeff said during pre-season press that a relationship emerged after filming, and there really aren’t any other possibilities. They also follow each other’s family members on social media and are constantly reposting/liking things that imply they are in a relationship.”

“I definitely think they are,” another fan commented. “He has a post up on his Instagram, someone commented, ‘great caption,’ (think it was someone from a past season), and Austin replied, ‘I had a lil help with this one,’ and the person then responded, ‘your secret is safe with me,’ then Austin hearted the comment.”

Fans will have to wait until the end of Survivor 45 to know for sure if Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon are together. But Austin’s mother made a telling comment on Twitter that alludes to the couple’s current relationship.

Dee tweeted a season promo showing competitor Kendra McQuarrie stating, “I think they are, like, secretly in love,” regarding Dee and Austin.

“I’m just wondering what Mama Coon is thinking after watching this promo,” Dee captioned the post with the hashtag “#sendhelp.”

Austin’s mother commented, “I had trouble catching what Kendra was saying until @austinlicoon told me. But, after last week’s fish eye eating, nothing would shock me! It is a fun and unforgettable journey riding alongside you all!”

Jeff Probst says Dee and Austin’s relationship feels like Rob and Amber Mariano’s romance

Austin Li Coon and Dee Valladares have been frontrunners since the beginning of Survivor Season 45, so it makes sense that they established a close relationship on the show. Jeff Probst spoke about how Austin and Dee’s romance reminds him of Rob and Amber Mariano. Rob and Amber met on the show and later got married.

Survivor 45 showed a flashback to Rob and Amber, which Probst found fitting. “It did feel very similar to their situation,” the beloved host said in a clip. “I see why Austin said it, not just because of the romance but also, they’re fighting for control of the game. There is a question of, ‘What is going to happen? How would their romance impact the final outcome?’ You saw all of that with Rob and Amber, and you’re seeing all of that with the Reba four.”

The Survivor Season 45 finale airs on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

