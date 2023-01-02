‘Survivor’: Why CBS Needs to Bring Back 39-Day Seasons

Survivor fans have differing opinions regarding the “new era,” which began in season 41 on CBS. Host Jeff Probst explained during the season 41 premiere that the show would undergo many changes, and some viewers aren’t happy about the shift in structure. In particular, Survivor fans don’t like the transition from 39-day seasons to 26-day games. And after watching three seasons of the “new era,” their concern is valid.

Jeff Probst and Cassidy Clark | Photo: CBS

CBS changed the schedule for ‘Survivor’ because of COVID-19

CBS and the Survivor producers had to rethink their strategy for season 41 following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The series was already planning on going with the “new era” theme. Still, the producers and network executives had to add safety measures to ensure their cast and crew were as protected as possible. Sadly, this meant Survivor had to shorten its standard 39-day schedule to 26 days. Every season before Survivor 41, besides The Australian Outback, which lasted 42 days, was 39 days long.

So from season 41 up till season 44 on CBS, the Survivor castaways only had to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another for 26 days.

The quality of the show suffers when the game is shorter

CBS shortening the Survivor schedule from 39 days to 26 days is understandable because of COVID-19. Since the cast and crew had to quarantine for 14 days before filming began, it made sense to cut the number of production days. However, when COVID-19 restrictions lift, the network needs to revert to the 39-day schedule.

After watching Survivor Seasons 41, 42, and 43, it’s clear that the game suffers when it’s shorter. It gives players less time to form bonds and strategize, which means minimal conflict.

People watch Survivor for the butting personalities and drama that occurs when the castaways are at their camp. But the past few seasons have focused more on challenges and finding a surplus of advantages. As a result, the editing feels disjointed, and fans see very little of camp life.

CBS’s shortened schedule also makes Survivor easier. Of course, there have been a handful of impressive players on all three aired seasons of the “new era.” We need to see Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, Omar Zaheer, Ricard Foyé, and Shan Smith return. But the fastened game pace changes how they strategize, and it’s not for the better.

Are you ready to be fearless?? #Survivor: 44 is bringing the heat Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS!? pic.twitter.com/y9WXjZ0BtY — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2022

Fans plead CBS to return to the 39-day schedule for ‘Survivor’

Sadly, it’s unlikely that CBS will ever go back to the 39-day schedule in Survivor due to the lower budget. But many fans hope the network will consider reverting to the standard structure.

One person started a Reddit thread and wrote, “I still miss 39 days. Twenty-six days just isn’t the same. I miss people breaking down more mentally and for the bonds to be more intense. Twenty-six days just promotes gamebot behavior. I know it isn’t going to change, but god, I wish it would.”

“What makes it bad is many former Survivor players have said the hardest days on the island are days 27-38 because that’s when their bodies take a toll for being there for a month,” a fan added. “26 days is not enough no matter how much you don’t offer rewards.”

Someone else commented, “They just aren’t out there long enough, with each other enough, for social things to really happen. They’re merged at day what, 12? Then they’re voting someone off almost every single night. That’s a challenge every day and a tribal every night, and very few off days in between. At that pace of gameplay, there is no foundation for trust or alliances to form.”

“It also doesn’t allow the time necessary for strategizing after the immunity challenge,” another Reddit user shared. “Most of the time, it feels like ‘oh, immunity challenge is done. One person’s name popped up that’s not me. Possible general consensus, let’s roll with it.’ Occasionally there are some swing votes. There doesn’t seem to be the same level of ‘social experiment’ that made it so interesting.”

All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+. Survivor Season 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.