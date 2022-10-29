‘Survivor’ Fans Call out Overrated Castaways

As of season 43, 644 castaways have played Survivor since its series premiere in 2000. And throughout those 43 seasons, there have been a handful of highly memorable players. Some were great strategizers and schemers, while others were liked for their persona. However, every fan differs in their opinions on these iconic Survivor contestants, and some believe there are overrated castaways among the so-called icons.

One fan reveals which ‘Survivor’ player they find overrated

A Reddit user started a thread on Survivor‘s page and asked, “Who’s a player you think is overrated?” The question got over 300 responses, so we gathered the most popular responses.

The original poster wrote, “Personally, I really think Kim [Spradlin-Wolfe from Survivor: One World and Survivor: Winners at War] gets more hype than she deserves.”

This was a conflicting opinion among Survivor fans. One person commented, “Kim really did play a good game, and it wasn’t accidental. Her comments during the game showed how she was controlling the game all along. I think her winning season is a top five, and possibly the best you can play the game.”

Another Reddit user added, “While I disagree that Kim is overrated, we can’t argue the fact that she didn’t have much competition that season … There was a lot of cluelessness going on that season. It’s almost Gabon-level of chaos.”

Other fans share their overrated ‘Survivor’ castaways

Besides Kim, the other Survivor castaways that fans think are overrated include Ozzy Lusth (Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific, and Survivor: Game Changers), Rob Mariano (Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, and Survivor: Winners at War), Sarah Lacina (Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Game Changers, and Survivor: Winners at War), and more.

“[Ozzy is] a one-trick pony who doesn’t have a strategic bone in his body,” one fan said. “[In my opinion] is a bit of a douche both on and off the island and gets way too much love from fans.”

A Reddit user commented, “Yeah, but it’s fun to watch someone who is so physically gifted. He’s totally the guy that’s good at every sport or game that requires hand-eye coordination or athletic talent. You’re probably right that he’s overrated by casual fans, but I don’t think anyone on this sub has him as a top player, just an iconic one.”

“Boston Rob hands down [is an overrated castaway],” someone wrote. Another fan added, “Only took four times to win, yet considered top five player by some.”

A different Reddit user shared, “Sarah Lacina … Here me out. Her Cagayan game wasn’t that good. I don’t think she fits the game-changer model, but like [half] that cast doesn’t fit that either, so [I don’t know]. Only is popular from riding the back of the other cop in the Cops R Us alliance.”

And those are only a handful of Survivor castaways that fans mentioned in the Reddit thread.

Jeff Probst addresses bringing castaways back for a future ‘Survivor: All-Stars’ season

During an interview with Parade, host Jeff Probst revealed if he and the other Survivor producers were planning to bring back castaways for a future season.

“I’m definitely not saying we’re done with anyone who played in the first 40 seasons. Not at all,” Probst explained. “Let’s be clear; we are premiering our 43rd season on the shoulders of all the great players from the past 42 seasons. That’s our Hall Of Fame! We would not still be going without all our great players from past seasons.”

The host continued, “I think we’re wise to let new players explore this new version and see where it leads. It’s our best chance at having a pure experience we can all learn from. I know there are so many former players who want to play again. And I truly ache for them because I know they feel it’s out of their control. All I can say is that we have no idea where the future will lead us. We are doing the same thing we say to the players: staying open and adapting every day.”

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

