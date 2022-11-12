‘Survivor’ Fans Declare Jeff Probst Is the ‘Worst Part’ of the Show

Some Survivor fans are not happy with Jeff Probst. The host and executive producer of the CBS reality competition series has been the face of the show since its beginnings. When we think of Survivor, Probst is one of the first images that come to mind. However, his evolution over the show’s 43 seasons is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Jeff Probst | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Jeff Probst has been the host of ‘Survivor’ since season 1

Survivor premiered in 2000 with Jeff Probst as its host. The series was met with widespread acclaim, with many fans and critics praising Probst’s hosting abilities.

Over the years, Probst’s role in the show’s production has grown. In 2003, he became a producer; in 2006, CBS promoted him to executive producer. And Probst has retained his status as the host and executive producer ever since.

For his role as the host of Survivor, Probst has won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Fans rant about how much the host has changed over the show’s 43 seasons

Unfortunately, some Survivor fans are sick of seeing Jeff Probst on their screens every week. One Reddit user started a thread detailing how the host has changed over the seasons and why that irks them.

“Jeff has gone from being a stand-out host to quickly becoming the worst part of Survivor US,” they wrote. “Every time he speaks, it’s just a bunch of random cliches thrown together with forced inspirational moments, and it’s making the show hard to watch. Rewatching older seasons just really emphasizes how much he’s changed, and it was endearing in [Survivor 41] because he was excited, but now it’s just nonstop nothing coming out of him, and it feels so awkward.”

They continued, “All I want is for him to do what he’s supposed to do and just host and guide the game, not interject whenever he wants an emotional moment.”

Another fan commented, “Jeff is a parody of himself at this point.”

“Everyone has always asked, ‘What happens to Survivor when Jeff is gone?’ someone else said. “I think international Survivor has shown that other hosts can do just fine.”

A Reddit user shared, “I’m watching the old episodes as well right now. Jeff used to be ruthless.”

Immunity idols no more, it’s time to introduce this season’s immunity necklace.? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/NnhVWmLBFc — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 3, 2022

Jeff Probst annoyed fans in ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 7

Jeff Probst’s speech in Survivor Season 43 Episode 7 during the Immunity Challenge especially bothered a handful of fans.

One Reddit user disclosed, “For crying out loud, Jeff, please stop talking. I know this is a dead horse, but the challenge segment this episode was incredibly frustrating to watch. Jeff — we have eyes. We don’t need the overbearing spiel about how they’re in a competition, but they can still show compassion, etc. What heartless fiend wouldn’t help someone out of that twisted death net?”

They added, “Let the show and the players speak for themselves. Not every moment needs Jeff to stop everyone and consolidate with emotional music. Just be a host and facilitate the game, don’t add your opinion every five seconds. This whole meta lens of ‘We are in a game’ detracts from the TV product. It’s really odd and jarring.”

Another fan commented, “I still can’t understand why it was emotional/heartwarming. It’s not like anyone quit the comp to go help [Noelle Lambert] while they still had a chance of advancing. That leg of the comp was over. The players had the choice to either stand there or help her. Who wouldn’t help? Such pointless melodrama.”

“The most hilarious part was that Jeff himself told them to help her, only to create that whole ‘Look at the players helping each other’ emotional moment™ five seconds later,” one person wrote. “He’s just manufacturing these scenes on the spot, and it all feels so cringy and fake.”

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.