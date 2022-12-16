‘Survivor’ Fans React to the Season 44 Preview — ‘Does Someone Die?’

Following the shocking Survivor Season 43 finale, CBS teased the upcoming iteration of the game by airing a two-minute preview of season 44. The video gave fans a first look at the 18 new castaways vying for the $1 million grand prize. But it also brought up concerns about how dangerous the game will be.

CBS aired the ‘Survivor’ Season 44 trailer following the season 43 finale

The Survivor Season 44 trailer previews a treacherous game for the new batch of contestants. And you know it’s going to be wild when the first 30 seconds are dedicated to one castaway climbing up a massive rock for seemingly no reason and falling.

During the scary scene, the man says in a voiceover, “I think the biggest lesson that I’ve learned from watching Survivor over the years is that no matter where you come from, whether you have money, if you’re a guy, a girl, if you’re a gay dad like me, anyone can come here and have the drive and can succeed. You just, you have to want it. You have to want to go for it; you have to be just fearless.”

“I know that it’s gonna be crazy,” he added. “And I’m just gonna keep holding on, even if I’ve only got one arm.” Then, he slips on a rock. And we’ll have to wait until the premiere to discover if he is seriously injured from the fall.

Elsewhere in the promo, fans learn more about the new players and their drive to win. However, things take a turn for the worse when host Jeff Probst yells at them to “stop” during a challenge. The medical team has to be brought in, and one castaway comments, “If this doesn’t bond us, I don’t know what will.”

At the end of the Survivor Season 44 preview, one man, who people have identified as Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, states, “I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see Jeff. I can’t wait to not eat. [Laughs] Not shower, not brush my teeth. Poop in the ocean! Bring it!”

If that doesn’t set the tone for the upcoming game, we don’t know what does.

Fans share their thoughts about the upcoming season

Survivor fans discussed the season 44 preview in a Reddit thread. One person commented, “Survivor 44 looks like it ends with a class action lawsuit against Probst.”

“This season looks so cracked,” a Reddit user wrote. “Spring needs to come QUICKLY.”

Another fan wondered, “So, does someone nearly die? Does someone break or lose an arm? Like, what was that insanity?”

“Maybe the most hyped I’ve been for a season based on the preview,” someone else said. “Usually, these are pretty bare bones and don’t give you a ton to go off of, but this looks brutal. Can’t wait.”

One Reddit user pointed out, “Interesting to note that they deliberately called this one of the most entertaining seasons ever in the preview. I also felt like they gave a lot away in this as well? Like we saw a ton of challenges and potential tribe scenes.”

When does ‘Survivor’ Season 44 premiere? Who’s in the cast?

After the polarizing Survivor Season 43 finale, many fans are ready to move on. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait very long for the next season.

Survivor Season 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The network will gift fans with a two-hour episode before reverting to one-hour episodes the following week.

Although CBS has yet to announce the Survivor Season 44 cast, Inside Survivor released the rumored list. The 18 new castaways are:

Brandon Cottom

Bruce Perreault

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Dr. Joshua Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Helen Li

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Maddy Pomilla

Matthew Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.