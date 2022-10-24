‘Survivor’ Fans Recall the Pettiest Moves From Castaways in the Show’s History

Survivor has featured some of the biggest personalities on reality television over the years. From the queen of Survivor herself, Sandra Diaz-Twine, to Sugar Kiper, fans have seen it all. Most of the time, the Survivor castaways make moves to ensure their survival in the game. However, at other times, they cause chaos just for the sake of it, which the fans love.

A ‘Survivor’ fan asks others about their favorite petty castaways

Someone created a Reddit thread to discuss the “most iconic petty move” from Survivor castaways. They wrote, “Asking this because I was rewatching [Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water] and whether intentional or not, Reed [Kelly] voting for Jaclyn [Schultz] in the final just so Missy [Payne] would get 3rd place is another level of pettiness I love and wish I see more of in new school.”

One fan brought everyone back to the first season and commented, “In Borneo, Greg [Buis] voting for Jenna [Lewis] three times: ‘First time for paranoia, second time for irritation and third time because my ear infection is clearing up.'” Others clearly agreed, and a Reddit user replied, “I.c.o.n.i.c.”

“Two words. Alligator. Shoes,” another person added. As fans recall, Survivor: Nicaragua star Holly Hoffman retaliated against her fellow castaways for talking badly about her by filling Dan Lembo’s expensive alligator shoes with sand and throwing them in the ocean.

‘New era’ castaways also made the list of petty moves in ‘Survivor’

Although many entries for the pettiest moves from castaways mostly come from old-school Survivor, there were a couple from the past few seasons.

“We do have at least one new school entry!” one Reddit user explained. “Romeo [Escobar]’s vote against Hai [Giang in Survivor Season 42] (who apparently extra mad because it ruined his potential for a ‘perfect’ game) and his subsequent denial of it was incredible.”

A fan added, “Not sure if it was intentional or not, but spelling his name ‘Hye’ on the paper was an added touch of petty, in my opinion.”

Another favorite petty move among Survivor fans is when voted-out castaways claim they’re going to vote for someone on their way out of the game and then vote for a different player at the Final Tribal Council. And Drea Wheeler did precisely this in Survivor Season 42.

“[Drea] told Mike [Turner] he had her vote just to make him a bigger target, but she had no intention of following through and voting for him to win,” a Reddit user wrote.

Is Sandra the pettiest ‘Survivor’ player?

We can’t discuss the most iconic petty moments in Survivor‘s history without mentioning Sandra Diaz-Twine.

From burning Russell Hantz’s hat in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains to tearing apart the opposing tribe’s shelter in Survivor: Pearl Islands, Sandra is the queen of petty. And we love her for it.

Sandra has plenty of petty moves on her resume. One Reddit user commented, “When Sandra finished off the sugar and made sure JT [Thomas] thought it was Michaela [Bradshaw in Survivor: Game Changers].” And another added, “Sandra throwing out the fish that Rupert [Boneham] caught when they voted Rupert out.”

