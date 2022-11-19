‘Survivor’ Fans Speculate Which Castaways Could Return in an All-Stars Season

Although the possibility of Survivor producing another All-Stars season is up in the air, we, along with many fans, believe that former castaways will return to the game. Since we are currently in the “new era,” the makeup of a returnee season is unknown. Could it be similar to Survivor: Cambodia or Survivor: Micronesia? Or will it be something completely new? All we can do now is speculate.

Christian Hubicki | Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Is an All-Stars season of ‘Survivor’ coming soon?

The last time Survivor invited former castaways back to the game was in Survivor: Winners at War. The season included 20 past winners who battled for their second — or third, in Sandra Diaz Twine’s case — title of Sole Survivor. In the end, Survivor: Cagayan winner Tony Vlachos outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted the 19 other champions.

Beginning in Survivor 41, the show entered a “new era.” The elements of it included a shortened game span, less food and resources, and bountiful new twists and advantages. After Survivor 44, there will have been four seasons of this “new era.” And some fans are eager to see some of their favorite players return.

CBS hasn’t confirmed that an All-Stars season of Survivor is in the works, but many rumors claim that season 45 or season 46 could feature returnees.

Regarding a potential All-Stars season, Survivor host Jeff Probst told Parade, “I think we’re wise to let new players explore this new version and see where it leads. It’s our best chance at having a pure experience we can all learn from. I know there are so many former players who want to play again. And I truly ache for them because I know they feel it’s out of their control.”

He continued, “All I can say is that we have no idea where the future will lead us. We are doing the same thing we say to the players: staying open and adapting every day.”

Fans determine which players from past seasons might return

In a Reddit thread, Survivor fans shared their theories about an All-Stars season and which castaways they want to return.

The original poster wrote, “I think the likelihood of seeing people from season 30 and before is exceptionally low at this point. Really you could make a very good season with people from season 37 onward if you wanted to … For me, any returnee season that doesn’t feature some combination of Dominick, Davie, Victoria, Wardog, Lauren, Shan, Ricard, Omar, and Jonathan is a massive letdown.”

A fan commented, “I’m surprised how few people have said Christian. I desperately need him to return.” And many others agreed with their statement.

“My #1 pick would be Jamal,” another Reddit user shared. “Very deserving of another chance, plus he’s just so much fun to watch. Also, regardless of who they choose, I hope they do a Premergers vs. Postmergers season. Survivor South Africa just did it, and it worked very well. I think there’s a lot of potential still from some pre-merge boots who would be fun a second time.”

Someone else added, “I would be very curious to see Mike White play again. Not sure how far he’d get or if it would be very good TV, but I’d like to see what happens. I’d love to see a goats alliance of Hannah Shapiro, Angelina, and Romeo. I’d like to see Erika get a chance at a decent edit that shows her game. Maryanne, Omar, Cody, Gabby, Christian, Jesse, Tiffany, [and] Noelle.”

Many fans also listed Rick Devens from Survivor: Edge of Extinction as a possible returnee. But fans’ lists of who could and who they want to return are very diverse. There are many great players to choose from for a Survivor All-Stars season, and we hope it happens soon.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

Our dream cast for the next ‘Survivor’ All-Stars season

We have to agree with the consensus that Christian Hubicki from Survivor: David vs. Goliath and Rick Devens would have to return in the next All-Stars season.

Other dream players include:

Laurel Johnson from Survivor: Ghost Island

Jackson Fox from Survivor 42

Xander Hastings from Survivor 41

Mike White from Survivor: David vs. Goliath — probably impossible; we know

Desi Williams from Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Ricard Foyé from Survivor 41

Hai Giang from Survivor 42

Domenick Abbate from Survivor: Ghost Island

Karla Cruz Godoy from Survivor 43

Davie Rickenbacker from Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Omar Zaheer from Survivor 42

Shan Smith from Survivor 41

Jesse Lopez from Survivor 43

Jay Starrett from Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.