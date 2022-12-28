‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Has a List of Players Who Will Return ‘At Some Point’

Every Survivor fan wants to know when they can look forward to seeing some of their favorite castaways return to Fiji for a second chance at the game. However, CBS and the producers are keeping that secret close to their chests. The good news is that Survivor host Jeff Probst revealed that the reality competition series plans to bring players back in the future.

Jeff Probst | Photo: CBS

Jeff Probst knows which ‘Survivor’ castaways he wants to see play again

The Survivor producers, which includes Jeff Probst, have been determined to stick to their “new era” mantra since season 41 premiered in 2021. And that means the game is now only 26 days long, there are bountiful new twists and advantages, and exclusively new cast members.

For three seasons, there have been no returning players. So the last time viewers saw familiar faces was in season 40 — Survivor: Winners at War. However, Probst informed Entertainment Weekly that he and the other producers plan to have another returnee season.

“As Survivor superfans know, there have only been two casting producers in our 22-year history,” Probst explained. “Lynne Spillman was the first. She was there from day one and found some of the most iconic Survivor players of all time. She’s a legend and the first inductee into the Unscripted Casting Hall of Fame.”

He continued, “Then Jesse Tannenbaum took over and with his team has found some of the most electric, likable, diverse, layered players of the modern game. So many of them are on our list for a second shot at some point.”

So which alums will theoretically get the call to return to Fiji? We have to imagine that Survivor players like Shan Smith, Ricard Foyé, Xander Hastings, Omar Zaheer, Drea Wheeler, Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cody Assenmacher are on Jeff Probst’s list. But we can’t count out castaways from before season 41.

When will CBS invite players back to Fiji?

Survivor fans can rest easy knowing that Jeff Probst and the producers aren’t throwing away the idea of returning players in the “new era” completely. The only question that remains is when fan-favorite castaways will get a second chance.

“To your question about a season of returning players, the truly honest answer is we don’t know,” the Survivor host told Entertainment Weekly. “We are definitely open to returning players from any era, but we don’t plan that far ahead. Right now, we like the excitement of new players. But you never know when an idea will spark, and we’ll be picking up the phone to start calling former players, hoping they say yes!”

Since the Survivor 44 preview only shows new contestants, season 45 is the earliest Jeff Probst and company can invite players back to Fiji. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait much longer than that.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

Jeff Probst will return when ‘Survivor 44’ premieres

Survivor 44, hosted by Jeff Probst, will premiere on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The first episode will be two hours long, similar to previous seasons, before returning to its standard one-hour format.

The rumored cast list is as follows:

Brandon Cottom

Bruce Perreault

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Dr. Joshua Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Helen Li

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Maddy Pomilla

Matthew Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Perhaps a few of these names will make Jeff Probst’s list of returning Survivor castaways.

All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.