‘Survivor’: Matt Bischoff Said Sex After Returning From Caramoan Was ‘Unbelievable’

Survivor is an intense and thrilling competition show that never fails to deliver an edge-of-the-seat entertainment experience every season. The show stands as one of the longest-running reality competition shows in history, currently at Season 44, and has earned some contestants celebrity status.

‘Survivor’ player Matt Bischoff | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Survivor players spend weeks isolated from the real world and have to rely on basic skills for survival. Given this disconnect, it’s no surprise that the game is a life-changing experience, and players often have a different outlook on “normal life” post-production. And for player Matt Bischoff, one of the experiences that changed for him was sex, saying it was unbelievable after the show.

‘Survivor’ players said they had a difficult time adjusting to life after the game

With the #Survivor:44 premiere tonight, we wanted to give you all a sneak peek into this season's tribal council!? How do you like the new set up?? pic.twitter.com/pyPHTCz6dB — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 1, 2023

Competition reality shows often push contestants to the limit to have them truly earn the grand prize. But few compare to the hardships Survivor contestants go through–from harsh weather to lack of basic necessities and sometimes little to no food. Most players never leave the game the same way they came in, and some report having a difficult time adjusting to real life after the show.

Tina Wesson, a contestant on Survivor: The Australian Outback, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her adjustment to life after the show, saying, “I had the most difficult time returning from Survivor. I can honestly say I’m not sure my body has ever fully recovered. I rarely have gotten above 115 since my return. I don’t eat very much still. It’s as if my stomach permanently shrunk.”

While transitions are often difficult, some players’ experiences post-filming have them regretting their decision to participate. Such was the case for Phillip Sheppard, a two-time Survivor contestant whose post-filming experience was horrific. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sheppard reported that he was traumatized by the show and his life was completely altered, stating, “My biggest regret from appearing on Survivor is that I could not control how I was portrayed on the show, and this had a significant impact on my life in ways that I could not even imagine.”

Matt Bischoff said sex after returning from Caramoan was ‘unbelievable’

Matt Bischoff from Survivor: Caramoan enjoyed a thrilling ride on Diamondback today. pic.twitter.com/HaxE3452SL — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 1, 2013

The transition from Survivor to real life doesn’t seem like an easy one, even for the toughest people. The distressing Survivor experiences during the show are eye-opening to all the things people take for granted—from access to basic amenities like soap and toothpaste to time with loved ones.

Former Survivor contestants have spoken extensively about how normal habits felt new and exciting after filming like they were experiencing it for the first time. For Matt Bischoff, an Ohio native and contestant on Survivor Caramoan, the experience that felt magical for him after the show was sex.

Bischoff told Entertainment Weekly, “When I got back home and saw my wife for the first time, it was like a honeymoon for a long time. The sex was unbelievable! Damn right, it was!” It seems like nothing rekindles love and bedroom action better than weeks off on a deserted island.

‘Survivor’ alum Ozzy Lusth had a different experience with sex after the game

OnlyFans/’Survivor’ star Ozzy Lusth comes out: “Yeah I’m Bisexual” https://t.co/K8qlMbiynw — Queerty (@Queerty) April 12, 2022

Ozzy Lusth, a four-time Survivor player, had a different take on sex after the show. Unlike Bischoff’s experience, Lusth said sex after the show was painful because it was the longest he had gone without it. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lusth revealed, “The first time I had sex with my girlfriend when I got back was actually kinda painful and sensitive since things weren’t used to all the friction.”

And the moment he got his “groove back on,” he certainly overindulged. Lusth has since moved on to bigger and better things and has been open about his sexuality. One of his post-Survivor endeavors included creating explicit content on OnlyFans, which received mixed reactions from fans. Love him or hate him, Lusth seems to have done really well for himself after the show.

With 44 seasons and still counting, fans are still excited about Survivor, and many more are signing up in hopes of being part of the long-standing Survivor community.