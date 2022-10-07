‘Survivor’: How Much Money Does Jeff Probst Make Each Season?

Jeff Probst is a Survivor staple — it just wouldn’t feel right if anyone else was yelling at starving, tired castaways during Immunity Challenges. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the host is leaving the island any time soon. Fans can look forward to many more seasons with Probst, who makes a pretty penny for his work on the show.

Jeff Probst hosts ‘Survivor’ on CBS

Survivor premiered in 2000 with Jeff Probst as its host, and it was an immediate success. Twenty-two years and 43 seasons later, it’s one of the most popular CBS shows. And despite Survivor‘s many changes over the years, the show’s one constant has been Probst.

Probst was just the host of Survivor for its first few seasons, but he became a producer in 2003 and was promoted to executive producer in 2006. He has a say in the casting process for the show, the twists, the challenges, and the format of each season.

Probst is a favorite among the Survivor fandom and beyond. He won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. And Probst’s phrases from the show are highly quotable, which is the real winner here.

The host’s salary for each season of the reality competition series

Given Jeff Probst’s salary from each Survivor season, we don’t blame him for wanting to stick around.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the host/executive producer takes home $8 million annually from Survivor. Since there are typically two seasons a year, Probst makes $4 million per season. And to throw even more math at you, the average number of episodes in a Survivor season is 14. So Probst earns around $285,000 per episode.

His net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Jeff Probst teases the future of ‘Survivor’

Before the Survivor Season 42 finale, Jeff Probst sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss future seasons.

“Here’s a big hint to future players: When we say this is a new era of the game, we mean it,” Probst shared. “We are establishing new markers. So things like small tribes, earn the merge, no food, risk/reward dilemmas, Shot in the Dark, are here to stay. Other specific twists will come and go depending on the season. We changed the game because we wanted to give players a new series of problems to solve.”

He continued, “The easiest way to frame it is to compare it to our very first season. Those players didn’t know they would have a chance to play for a food reward, so when they got hungry, they ate rat. Then in season 2, we had a new group of players who knew there would be a food reward, so they didn’t eat rat. They adapted to the game. That’s what we’re doing with this new era.”

“We’re building a new foundation of game elements and leaving it to the players to figure out how best to play,” the host/executive producer concluded.

Survivor Season 43, hosted by Jeff Probst, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

