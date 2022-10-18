‘Survivor’ Season 43 Confessional Count May Point Toward the Winner

Some Survivor fans are experts at finding out who the Sole Survivor of the season is by paying close attention to each castaway’s edit. They usually have a lot of screen time and a well-rounded story. And while it may still be too early to declare which contestant is the winner of Survivor Season 43, the confessional count may indicate the frontrunners.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers regarding the winner of Survivor Season 43.]

Cody Assenmacher | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Which castaway has the most confessionals so far in ‘Survivor’ Season 43?

One Reddit user is keeping a tally of the number of confessionals by each Survivor castaway in season 43. And through four episodes, the results are shocking.

As a note, we won’t mention the eliminated players since they are no longer in the running to be the Sole Survivor.

In a landslide, Cody Assenmacher has the most, with 29 confessionals. No one truly comes close to him, but the player with the second most is Jesse Lopez, with 19. Given that the Vesi tribe has been to Tribal Council twice, it’s not surprising that they have many camera talks. However, Cody’s amount of screen time is absurd, even compared to his tribemates.

Tied for third place are Elie Scott and Karla Cruz Godoy with 18. Mike Gabler follows close behind with 17, and Dwight Moore comes in sixth with 14 confessionals.

Rounding out the rest of the castaways are Sami Layadi with 12, Owen Knight and Noelle Lambert with 11, James Jones with eight, Cassidy Clark and Ryan Medrano with seven, and Geo Bustamante and Jeanine Zheng with six confessionals.

Will Cody be the Sole Survivor?

If we’re basing our guess for the Survivor Season 43 winner solely on the confessional count through four episodes, Cody appears to be the clear frontrunner. He has 10 more camera talks than the next person, and his strong presence in the episodes has been notable since the premiere. However, this doesn’t automatically mean that Cody will be the Sole Survivor.

Perhaps Cody is a production favorite, and his story is important in the season as a whole. Some of the most notable Survivor players never won the game. And if you ask us, Cody’s excessive time in the spotlight indicates that he doesn’t win. The editors don’t want to make the champion too obvious, after all.

If anything, the Survivor producers may be portraying Cody as a strong player in the beginning just to show his downfall later in the game. Plus, there are a couple of other castaways with many confessionals, like Jesse, Elie, and Karla. Perhaps one of them will be the Survivor Season 43 winner.

Potential ‘Survivor’ Season 43 winner spoilers indicate Elie is the Sole Survivor

Very few Survivor Season 43 spoilers have been verified, but some reports claim that the jury crowns Elie the winner at the Final Tribal Council.

Since Elie has had many confessionals at the beginning of Survivor Season 43 and she has a clear storyline in the show, we wouldn’t be surprised if she is the Sole Survivor. However, the spoilers have not been confirmed. So we’ll have to wait until the finale to discover if they are correct.

New episodes of Survivor Season 43 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

