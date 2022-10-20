‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 5 Recap: Was Another Woman Voted out in ‘Stop With All the Niceness’?

Survivor fans were annoyed with the first four boots of season 43. They were all women — Morriah Young, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, and Lindsay Carmine. This has happened twice in the show’s history but has never exceeded past four boots. So did season 43 make history by being the first season to vote out five women at the first five Tribal Councils? Read on for our recap of Survivor Season 43 Episode 5.

Owen catches Jeanine and Elie finding the Beware Advantage in ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 5

Survivor Season 43 Episode 5 began with the Coco tribe returning to camp after voting out Lindsay at their first Tribal Council. Geo Bustamante explains to Cassidy Clark that they threw one vote her way because they thought she was sharing information with Lindsay. However, Cassidy isn’t buying it.

She tells the cameras that Geo and Ryan Medrano think they are the top dogs of the tribe, but they are really at the bottom. Meanwhile, Geo is saying the same thing about Cassidy. And Karla Cruz Godoy reaffirms she is on Cassidy’s side.

Jeanine Zheng finds the Beware Advantage at the Baka camp and opens it with Elie Scott. Owen Knight catches the two women reading it, much to their dismay. Owen tells the camera that he wants to work with Elie and Jeanine, so he gives Jeanine his bead. Later, Elie informs Sami Layadi, who isn’t as loyal to the women as they think he is. But Jeanine ends up getting all the beads, powering her Immunity Idol.

Afterward, Sami informs Mike Gabler that Jeanine has an Idol.

Vesi and Baka win immunity, and Coco goes to Tribal Council

At the fifth Immunity Challenge of Survivor Season 43, host Jeff Probst explains the rules to the three tribes. Four tribe members tie themselves together, go through a series of obstacles, fill buckets up with water, transfer the water to buckets until they lower a gate, and then roll balls up a ramp until they rest on the top platform.

The first-place finisher wins immunity and a large tarp; the second-place tribe wins immunity and a small tarp. Karla and Gabler sit out of the challenge to even the numbers.

After getting through the obstacles, Dwight Moore is the ball roller for Vesi, Sami for Baka, and Ryan for Coco. After an intense battle, Vesi comes in first place, and Baka in second place. That means Coco is heading to their second Tribal Council in a row.

Before returning to their respective camps, Vesi chooses to send Geo, Jeanine, and Jesse Lopez on a summit. The three are taken to a platform in the middle of the water. A sign tells them to get in a boat and row to an island. Geo lies and tells Jeanine and Jesse that he is scared of being voted out. When they get to the island, they must decide if they want to risk their vote. And the three castaways all risked their votes.

Ryan admits during a confessional that he threw the challenge on purpose to get Cassidy out of the game. At Coco’s camp, Ryan tells everyone to inform Cassidy that they are voting him out. However, James Jones tells Cassidy about the plan. And everyone else is plotting to take Geo out. But Cassidy proposes voting for Ryan.

Back at their respective camps, Jesse finds out he lost his vote, and Jeanine lost hers, which means that Geo won. But he tells his tribemates that he protected his vote. And he later opens the note with Karla and gets the Knowledge is Power advantage. Karla snitches on Geo to Cassidy and James, but the trio disagrees about who to target — Geo or Ryan. And Karla and James consider voting out Cassidy for her paranoia.

At Tribal Council in Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, the Coco tribe sends Geo packing in a 3-2 vote. Geo and Ryan’s jaws hilariously drop, and Jeff snuffs Geo’s torch. Finally, a man has left Survivor Season 43.

A preview of ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Episode 6

The trailer for Survivor Season 43 Episode 6 reveals that the merge is upon us. However, as always with this “new era” of Survivor, there is a twist. And the remaining castaways are terrified about what it means.

Of course, the preview doesn’t spoil what the twist is. But, thanks to Jeff Probst’s pre-season interviews, we know it won’t be the Hourglass from seasons 41 and 42. And we have a guess as to what it could be.

Perhaps the merged tribe splits into two randomly picked groups, similar to the Hourglass twist. But this time, the winning team will actually be rewarded with a feast and immunity. And the losing group will head to Tribal Council, where someone will be voted out of the game.

Whatever the case may be, it’s bound to be a mess. But viewers will have to tune in to episode 6 to learn more about this mysterious twist.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

