‘Survivor’ Season 43 Fans Believe Spoilers Indicate Jesse Loses

Survivor fans agree that season 43 has been a whirlwind. The first few episodes started slow, and many were unsure how the season could turn around. Well, that all changed once the castaways hit the merge. Now, the gameplay has been turned up to an 11, primarily thanks to Jesse Lopez. But according to some fans, alleged Survivor Season 43 spoilers might suggest that Jesse loses the game during the finale.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains alleged spoilers from Survivor Season 43.]

Jesse pulled off one the most brutal moves in the history of ‘Survivor’

Without a doubt, Jesse has played the best game in Survivor Season 43. He has consistently made big moves, like convincing Dwight Moore to give him Jeanine Zheng’s immunity idol and then voting him out, blindsiding Noelle Lambert, and turning Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark against one another. While doing all this, Jesse has downplayed his threat level — until now.

Before the final six headed to Tribal Council in Survivor Season 43 Episode 12, Jesse worried that Cody Assenmacher’s plan to convince Karla not to use her idol and vote her out was too big of a move. He didn’t want Cody’s resume to be bigger than his, so he devised a strategy to blindside his number one ally.

Although CBS didn’t air this during the episode, Jesse persuaded Cody to give him his idol by telling him that Karla might have Knowledge Is Power. At Tribal Council, Jesse played Cody’s idol for Owen Knight. This move spooked Karla into playing her idol, even though she didn’t have to because Jesse, Owen, Cassidy, and Mike Gabler voted for Cody, sending him to the jury.

Now, the remaining castaways would be ignorant not to target Jesse going forward.

Survivor fans are calling Jesse one of the most brutal players in the show’s history. He’s an excellent strategist who always thinks one step ahead and is not afraid to be the villain if it means winning. However, there’s a chance that Jesse doesn’t make it to the Final Tribal Council.

Why fans think ‘Survivor’ Season 43 spoilers point toward the mastermind losing

Before the premiere, a spoiler was floating around that producers were unhappy with Survivor Season 43. While this rumor has yet to be proven, the person who submitted it is the same one who provided accurate spoilers for Survivor Season 42. So while fans are wary of an alleged spoiler, this one holds more merit.

And why would the producers not love Survivor Season 43? Some fans took to Reddit to discuss their theories.

“If [the spoiler] turns out to be true, maybe it’s disliked since Cassidy wins, while Jesse, a big player, falls short on fire-making,” one Reddit user shared.

A fan predicted, “Because Cassidy, Gabler, and Owen are the [final three], and Jesse played the heck out of the game and won’t win.”

“Production loves people with big stories and people who play the game hard,” someone else commented. “In this case, that player is Jesse. I think all of production really loved Jesse, but I do think that Jesse falls short in the fire-making challenge. Which is why producers dislike the season. This is only my take.”

So it’s possible that Jesse, the favorite to win, goes home because of fire-making during the Survivor Season 43 finale. And that’s why producers were unhappy with the outcome. But we won’t know if that’s true until the finale airs.

Will Jesse win during the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale?

Since Jesse has an immunity idol, he will make it to the final four in Survivor Season 43. The final five Tribal Council is his last chance to use the idol, and since he’s an intelligent player, he will. However, that leaves him vulnerable in the final four.

Jesse is the only castaway left who hasn’t won an individual Immunity Challenge, as host Jeff Probst pointed out during episode 12. He needs to pull off a clutch win, or he will have to make fire. The other players should know they would all lose against Jesse if he’s in the final three. So they’ll want to get him out by forcing him to make fire.

By our accounts, if Jesse wins the final four immunity necklace or the fire-making challenge, he will be the Sole Survivor. But only time will tell what will happen during the last episode.

The Survivor Season 43 finale, “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.